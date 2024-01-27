Deadpool 3 set leaks tease Dogpool and a long-haired Deadpool variant 

Fans have been in a frenzy ever since more than 30 new photos from the set of Deadpool 3 were released, showing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman donning their superhero suits. The series of photos also consists of shots of Dogpool, confirmed to feature in the new movie.

On July 10, 2023, the official Instagram handle for the Deadpool movies first released a picture featuring Reynolds and Jackman in their attire as Deadpool and Wolverine, putting to rest months of speculation surrounding Jackman's presence in the upcoming MCU movie.

Another character that is all set to make its appearance in Deadpool 3 is Dogpool. The news for the same was confirmed by Reynolds himself via an Instagram post dated November 9, 2023. Sharing the news of the beloved dog's appearance in the upcoming movie, he wrote in the caption:

"Did @Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024."

However, besides these two additions, fans were particularly taken aback by what looked like a revamped version of Wilson Wade with golden hair and a man bun.

What do the new set leaks from Deadpool 3 mean?

Immediately after new photos from the set of Deadpool 3 were leaked, fans started to come up with their own theories.

Whereas some photos leaked from the set put a seal of stamp on a few already confirmed news, some picked the interest of the audiences. Among those were photos of a long-haired Ryan Reynolds donning the Deadpool suit.

Fans are now speculating that in the upcoming movie, Reynolds will be playing a dual role, as Deadpool and as a different variant of the widely loved superhero.

Besides the pictures, a video was also leaked from the set that appears to be a scene from the upcoming movie showing all three characters interacting with one another.

All speculations aside, only an official confirmation from legitimate sources or the movie's release can add substance to these ongoing theories.

Who all are starring in the new Deadpool movie?

Deadpool, which first saw the light of day in February 2016 is all set to return to the screens with its third installment. The upcoming movie comes with the promise of some power-packed performances by multiple A-listers from the industry.

Ryan Reynolds is all set to reprise his role as Wade Wilson a.k.a Deadpool in Deadpool 3. Joining him this time is his long-time friend and collaborator Hugh Jackman who will be reprising his Wolverine role, years after putting down his suit and armor following the character's death in Logan (2017).

Besides Reynolds, other actors who were a part of the previous Deadpool movies are also all set to make a return. They are Karan Soni (Dopinder), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), and Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio).

Besides Jackman, actors Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfaydyen have also been added to the cast of Deadpool 3. There have not been any official confirmations regarding the characters they are playing, but some speculate that Corrin is playing Cassandra Nova, whereas Macfaydyen will be playing a TVA agent in the upcoming movie.

Deadpool 3 is slated to release on July 26, 2024. The movie is directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Marvel Studios, 21 Laps Entertainment, and Maximum Effort.

