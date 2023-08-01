"It’s an itch I want to scratch"- Emma Corrin on playing a villain in Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 has already generated significant anticipation as one of the most highly anticipated films of 2024. Adding to its appeal is the inclusion of Emma Corrin, a talented actor known for her brilliant portrayal of Diana in Season 4 of The Crown, among other notable projects.

The third installment in Ryan Reynold's Deadpool franchise will also see the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine from retirement after Logan.

Emma Corrin recently spoke about their role in an interview with Empire about their mystery-thriller series A Murder At The End Of The World, where they also revealed their reaction to the role in Deadpool 3. Corrin will also be appearing in Robert Eggers’ much-anticipated Nosferatu, which will be the second remake of the iconic German Expressionist film of the same name by F. W. Murnau.

Speaking about playing the villain, Corrin admitted that they always wanted to play a villain as it was something they had never done before. They said:

"I feel really excited to play a villain,...I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch...I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch,...So I met him being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about."

They were cast after director Shawn Levy saw them on stage in a production of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando a year ago. Corrin will take up the role of the primary antagonist in the Ryan Reynolds starrer.

"I’m not a Marvel person"- Emma Corrin on their first Marvel role in Deadpool 3

While many actors dream of joining the famed franchise that has dominated the major part of the past decade, Emma Corrin was not one of them. In fact, the veteran actor was not in tandem with the rapid production of the MCU films.

Speaking about the new experience of getting to know and understand Marvel, Corrin elaborated:

"Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person. I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’ It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-f--k. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing."

They added:

"I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings."

While a lot has not yet been revealed about Deadpool 3, it is quite clear that Emma Corrin's villain may finally be a match to the loudmouth Wade Wilson, who has successfully, if not unscathed, warded off all his enemies till now.

Deadpool 3 additionally stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios, among many others.

The synopsis for Deadpool 3 reads:

"Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy."

Deadpool 3 premieres theatrically on May 3, 2024.