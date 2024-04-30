How many kids does Gabrielle Union have? Actress reveals being anxious about sending stepdaughter Zaya Wade to college

Famous actress Gabrielle Union recently told ET about her kids growing up and attending college. As she spoke to the publication during the New York premiere of The Idea of You, she talked about the recent college trips with her husband, Dwyane Wade, to his daughter, Zaya Wade's college.

Stating how stressed and anxious they were, Gabrielle Union said:

"I think she is so calm about it 'cause I think she knows exactly where she wants to go, but I think she's humouring us with seeing what our country has to offer. We're stressed out. We're stressed out about her being away from us... Parents all have the same nerves and anxieties about sending their babies away. It's tough."

She continued:

"She wants to major in astrobiology, so there's only so much help we can offer, to be honest... I was a Sociology major, so I'm like, 'Girl you're on your own."

Gabrielle Union married popular NBA Dwyane Wade in August 2014 after dating for six years and became a stepmother to his three kids. After that, the couple welcomed their first kid, Kaavia James Wade, in 2018, who was born via surrogacy. Hence, Gabrielle Union is a mother to 4 kids.

Gabrielle Union has produced the movie The Idea of You, which will be released on Prime Video on May 2, 2024. The movie stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine and tells the tale of a single mother who falls in love with the lead singer of a boy band. Along with Union, others like Cathy Schulman, Anne Hathaway, Robinne Lee, etc., are also on the list of producers.

Gabrielle Union’s stepdaughter Zaya Wade is a model and LGBTQ+ advocate: More details are revealed as the actress talks about her kids in the interview

As Gabrielle Union revealed that Zaya, her stepdaughter, has already entered college, and living away from home makes the parents anxious, she also spoke at length about how difficult it is for all parents to send their kids to college.

At the same time, Zaya is not just a college student, as the 16-year-old has been a model for Tiffany & Co’s bracelets and made her runway debut for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. Other than this, she is also extremely vocal about raising awareness for the LGBTQ+ community, as People Magazine revealed that Gabrielle Union’s stepdaughter, Zaya, came out as transgender in 2020.

Dwyane also spoke about the same to People Magazine in June 2021 and stated that both parents have been extremely supportive of Zaya and helped her in spreading awareness.

During her interview with ET, Gabrielle Union also spoke about her 5-year-old daughter, Kaavia, and stated that she "loves dressing up and doing cheers." She said:

"Honestly, she refuses to watch the whole movie. She's like, 'I get it, mom.' She'll watch little clips every now and again. She loves dressing up and doing cheers, so that's really all I've gotten, what you've seen. It's cute. It's so cute. She loves to dance and sing and perform and all the things."

She concluded the interview by stating that she has become extremely picky in choosing movies and shows and that her family is constantly "on the brain." Furthermore, she also addressed the fans' wish to get a Bring It On follow-up film, to which Gabrielle Union responded by stating that the crew is "working on something." However, she did not reveal exactly what.

Gabrielle, born in 1972, is best known for her movies like Bring It On, She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, and many more. At the same time, before tying the knot with Dwyane Wade, she married Chris Howard for four years until the couple separated in October 2005.