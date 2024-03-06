When will The Idea of You premiere? Streaming platform, release date, and more explored

Prime Video’s The Idea of You is set to release on May 2, 2024, and the streaming platform gave viewers a glimpse into the plot as they released the film's trailer on March 6. Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the movie is a heartwarming romantic drama based on a 2017 novel by Robinne Lee of the same name.

The title focuses on a 40-year-old single mother named Solène, who is portrayed by Hathaway and revolves around her romance with the 24-year-old artist Hayes Campbell.

The synopsis of the title, as per IMDb, reads:

"Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet."

Solène and Hayes navigate through several challenges in The Idea of You trailer

The trailer of the film sees Solène and Hayes meet backstage at Coachella, where their unexpected romance begins. He surprises her by arriving at the art store she works at and looks through a few pieces. Their bond soon grows and Solène is seen being reluctant about taking things further due to the age difference between the duo.

In one scene, Hayes is seen playing a song on the piano when he tries to get close to Solène. However, she says, "I’m too old for you" and steps back. Hayes then replies, "No you’re not," and the duo share a kiss.

The rest of the trailer sees them navigate through several issues as the paparazzi follow them across the city. This seems to bother Hathaway’s character, who in one scene, says, "What about what people will say?" However, the artist responds, "I don’t care what they say."

They enjoy their time at the beach, travel in private jets, attend concerts, go on runs, and cycle together in the trailer of The Idea of You. They are seen falling in love despite the obvious spotlight on their relationship, making for a heartwarming watch.

The Idea of You is directed by Michael Showalter and the script is written by Showalter and Jennifer Westfeld.

The title is based on a 2017 novel of the same name and the author, Robinne Lee, spoke to Vogue in 2020 and shed light on what inspired her to pen this story. She the publication that "inspired" was a strong word and noted that the "seed was planted" in 2017 after she did some research on One Direction and learned that Styles was often reportedly linked to older women.

Fans are now eager to see what The Idea of You will bring to the table when it releases on May 2 on Amazon Prime.