Anne Hathaway stuns fans with her look for Versace Milan Fashion Week show: “Princess”

Anne Hathaway recently appeared at Versace Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2024. The Princess Diaries actress was seen wearing a leather deep red A-line short dress from Versace. Being the Versace global icon, her "pretty" look was appreciated by her fans on social media platforms.

Fan reactions on Anne's look for Versace (Image via Instagram/@annehathaway)

Anne Hathaway is seen wearing minimal makeup for the look, as she wanted the red leather dress from Versace to be the star of her entire look. Fans reminisced about her role in the Princess Diaries movie series and called her a 'Princess' on social media platforms.

Versace's Fall/Winter 2024 collection was featured at Versace Milan Fashion Week. Anne Hathaway wore one of their latest collection's pieces and flaunted a sleek leathery red dress from the luxury brand's Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

"We love our Queen of Genovia": Fans were in awe of Anne Hathaway's look for Versace Milan Fashion Week

Anne Hatheway's look for Versace Milan Fashion Week was appreciated by her fans on social media platforms. Anne Hatheway went for a leather red a-line short dress. The body-hugging silhouette accentuated her curves, and she looked like fire.

One fan of hers said, "We love our Queen of Genovia" on a social media platform, appreciating her look for Milan Fashion Week.

She wore a red dress from the Versace Fall/Winter 2024 collection, which had an off-shoulder neck that went to her shoulder blades. For her hair, she went with a flowy straight hairstyle with bangs falling on her forehead.

For her makeup, Anne Hatheway went with bold, dramatic eyes. She went for a thick black graphic eyeliner look on her upper and bottom waterlines. For her eyelids, she went with a neutral tone that accentuated her glowy complexion. She went with a hydrating and glowy base that looked perfect with her deep red leather dress.

For lips, she used a nude matte lipstick that helped with her entire look. The matte lipstick looked gorgeous and highlighted her dress more. Fans were in awe of her look for Versace Fall/Winter 2024 as they showered positive compliments on her social media platforms.

In other news, actress Anne Hathaway has become the new face of the popular Japanese skincare brand Shiseido Vital Perfection. Shiseido is a popular Japanese beauty brand with formulations covering the skincare, makeup, and fragrance domains.