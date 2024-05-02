What did Taylor Swift say to Emily Blunt’s daughter Hazel? ‘The Fall Guy’ star recalls sweet interaction with the singer

Emily Blunt recently recounted a touching anecdote involving her daughter's unexpected encounter with Taylor Swift. The interaction left a lasting impression, with Blunt crediting Swift for doing the "best thing" for her child.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on April 29 to talk about The Fall Guy, Blunt discussed her admiration for Swift. She then revealed that she and her daughters, Hazel and Violet, had met the singer.

Blunt described Swift's interaction with her eldest daughter, Hazel, who was then nine years old. Hazel had recently gotten a haircut and was feeling self-conscious about it. According to Blunt, Swift's kind words completely turned things around for Hazel.

"She's the nicest," Blunt said of Swift. "[Swift] was so nice to my kids. My oldest kid had just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift goes, 'God, look at you, you're just this Sixties beatnik cool kid. I love your style!'"

Blunt's description highlights the positive impact Swift's compliment had on her daughter's self-confidence.

Emily Blunt shares Taylor Swift's heartfelt interaction with her daughter

In a recent interview, actress Emily Blunt, a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift fan, shared a heartwarming story about how Swift's kindness left a lasting impression on her daughter, Hazel.

Blunt described how Swift's remark about Hazel's haircut—reminiscent of a cool 1960s style— had such a positive impact that she called it "the best thing anyone has done for my child."

However, Blunt acknowledges that fame can be challenging for her daughters. While they understand their mother's public persona, interactions with fans can sometimes feel overwhelming. Blunt explained that their discomfort stems from the intensity of some fans' energy.

Blunt further elaborated on how her daughters are adjusting to their parents' fame. She described an incident where they encountered a group of excited fans. After the interaction, Emily Blunt noticed her daughter, Hazel, contemplating the encounter.

Hazel then asked Blunt—

"Do you think Tenique (their building door attendant) knows you're Emily Blunt?"

Emily Blunt has shared her children’s perspective on having famous parents before. In a June 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she explained why her daughters aren’t overly impressed by her fame.

Her children are more interested in everyday activities than her celebrity status. Spending time with them, like taking them swimming after school, is her priority.

While discussing her family life, Emily Blunt emphasized that spending time with her daughters is paramount, which is why she endeavors not to be separated from them for extended periods during work commitments.

Expand Tweet

“Even though they’re resilient and accustomed to this unconventional lifestyle, it still affects them when I have to travel,” the Edge of Tomorrow star elaborated. “There are pillars of the girls’ daily routine that I’m unwilling to compromise – like waking them up, taking them to school, picking them up, and tucking them in at night. I just want to be able to say ‘yes’ to all of that. It’s incredibly comforting for me to maintain those routines.”

The Fall Guy, a 2024 American action comedy directed by David Leitch and penned by Drew Pearce, takes inspiration from the 1980s TV series centered around stunt performers. Premiering at SXSW on March 12, 2024, the film is set for release in the United States by Universal Pictures on May 3.