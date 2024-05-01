What happened to Taylor Swift’s Bandcamp page? Punk band member Madison James explains screamo prank

A recent buzz about a Taylor Swift Bandcamp page has emerged, but it's not what you think. The page, while carrying the singer's name, is actually the handiwork of Madison James, a member of New Jersey punk bands No Good With Secrets and Ogbert the Nerd.

This isn't a platform for unreleased pop gems. Instead, Swifties visiting TaylorSwift.bandcamp.com will be met with a heavy dose of screamo. There were reportedly three tracks residing on the profile, aptly titled "Taylor Swift 1," "Taylor Swift 2," and "Taylor Swift 3." These aren't secret tracks from a rumored "Karma" rock album – they're pure, unadulterated screamo fury from James himself.

The minute-long "Taylor Swift 1" blasts listeners with post-hardcore energy, followed by the 32-second noise-rock assault of "Taylor Swift 2." Finally, "Taylor Swift 3" dives into the world of grindcore.

This whole ordeal started with a tweet. James, 27, jokingly announced on April 25 that they had secured the taylorswift.bandcamp.com URL, asking, "Who's starting a screamo band with me?" as reported by Stereogum. It seems the idea blossomed into a playful prank, much to the amusement (and perhaps confusion) of the internet.

So, while there might be unreleased treasures hidden in Swift's vault, the Taylor Swift Bandcamp page currently serves as a stage for James' screamo exploration. It's a reminder that the internet can be a playground for both artistic expression and lighthearted fun.

Taylor Swift's Bandcamp hijacked by screamo artist for playful prank

While rumors continue to swirl about Swift's unreleased rock album, "Karma," her official Bandcamp page has taken an unexpected turn. The mastermind behind this musical detour is Madison James, a member of the New Jersey punk bands No Good With Secrets and Ogbert the Nerd.

James, who uses they/them pronouns, has cleverly secured the URL TaylorSwift.bandcamp.com and filled it with their own brand of heavy music under Taylor's name. These aren't secret tracks from Swift's vault; they're a blend of post-hardcore, noise-rock, and grindcore – a far cry from the pop anthems Swifties are accustomed to.

In a statement to Us Weekly, James assures fans that this is all in good fun. "There's no bigger meaning to it besides a one-off joke I made," they explain. "It's been funny to see how it's spiraled into a wider discussion and something people are excited over. I don't have any deep-rooted beliefs in the prank's meaning; I'm just having a bit of fun for my friends and to improve my songwriting."

This isn't the first time James has taken control of a celebrity's Bandcamp URL. Their collection includes pages for Nikki Minaj, My Chemical Romance, Dua Lipa, Daft Punk, and even LeBron James.

While James' prank might raise an eyebrow, many thought it was perfectly harmless. Swift's record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department" (TTPD), has dominated streaming and sales charts without a Bandcamp presence.

James acknowledges this in a tweet, stating that it was a "case study in that being funny on Twitter is enough to get 10 offers to do a split, 3 tape label bites, and (at this time) 15 show offers."

The prank comes just ahead of Bandcamp Friday on May 3rd, a day when the platform waives its revenue share, allowing all earnings to go directly to the artists. This is good timing for James' band, No Good With Secrets, who are set to release their second LP, Another Side, on May 10th. Fans can support the band directly by purchasing the album on CD or cassette through their Bandcamp page.

James' playful stunt highlights the fun and unexpected side of the internet. It's a reminder that a simple joke can spark conversation, excitement, and even new business opportunities.

While Swifties won't find any pop gems on taylorswift.bandcamp.com, they can discover the musical stylings of Madison James and support their upcoming album release.