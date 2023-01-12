BTS was the top best-selling group in CD format in the US with 413k copies sold

On January 11, 2023, American music data tracking firm Luminate confirmed that BTS was the top best-selling group in the CD format in the US with 413,000 CD copies sold in 2022.

BTS’ anniversary-anthology album Proof made the list of top-selling albums in the United States in 2022, securing the second spot, bested by Taylor Swift, the only soloist who ranked above Bangtan with 640,000 CDs sold.

The rankings were decided based only on CD sales, excluding digital downloads or any other album format. Besides BTS, their labelmates and juniors TOMORROW X TOGETHER secured the third spot with their mini album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s mini-album sold 227,000 CD copies.

BTS and TXT are the only Korean artists to make it to Top 10 Best-Selling Albums Of 2022

BTS and their labelmates TXT are the only Korean Artists to make it to a separate America’s list of the overall top-10 Best-Selling albums of 2022. The data was collected by American music data tracking firm Luminate by taking into account all the albums and CDs sold in 2022.

Bangtan's anniversary special album Proof ranked third on the list of top-selling albums in the United States, combining data from physical and digital sales. Proof sold 422,000 albums, while TXT sealed their spot in the top 10 of the list with their mini-album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which sold 229,000 albums.

HYBE artists Bangtan and TXT’s achievements are commendable since apart from being the only Korean artists on the list, they were also the only artists whose albums were not available on vinyl.

The album sales for Western and Korean artists on the list included digital download albums, CDs, and vinyl LP sales, barring BTS and TXT. Hence, it makes Bangtan and TXT’s achievement more noteworthy as vinyl albums outsold CD albums in America last year.

Naturally, ARMYs and MOAs are elated about their favorite group’s success and have taken to social media to react to the same.

⁷ @Pk_bts_land



It is the best selling album by Korean Act and Group in 2022 (4th overall) "PROOF" by @BTS_twt ranked #4 on 2022 United World Albums Year-End Chart with 3,562,000 equivalent sales.It is the best selling album by Korean Act and Group in 2022 (4th overall) "PROOF" by @BTS_twt ranked #4 on 2022 United World Albums Year-End Chart with 3,562,000 equivalent sales.It is the best selling album by Korean Act and Group in 2022 (4th overall) 👏 https://t.co/SRwbXNBSzs

gemini06⁷💜 @gemini06006 @Pk_bts_land @BTS_twt Them being the 4th with only 2 versions shows how huge their followings are. They showed the world that they do not need so many versions to rank their albums. @Pk_bts_land @BTS_twt Them being the 4th with only 2 versions shows how huge their followings are. They showed the world that they do not need so many versions to rank their albums.

TXT Charts ⚡ @TXTCHART_KR @TXT_members "minisode2: Thursday's Child" is the 2nd best selling album (pure) in the US by Korean Act in 2022 behind BTS' "Proof". Also, the 10th best selling album (pure) in the US overall in 2022. .@TXT_members "minisode2: Thursday's Child" is the 2nd best selling album (pure) in the US by Korean Act in 2022 behind BTS' "Proof". Also, the 10th best selling album (pure) in the US overall in 2022. https://t.co/upk5C1wGfB

ady⁷✙$✘🃏 @gladysstfu @TXTCHART_KR 4th gen it boys for a reason 🤷🏻‍♀️they are so talented and amazing !! I love them sm🫶 @TXTCHART_KR 4th gen it boys for a reason 🤷🏻‍♀️they are so talented and amazing !! I love them sm🫶

Overall, K-pop artists like Bangtan, TXT, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, TWICE, and NCT 127 held seven spots out of the top 10 in the best-selling CDs of 2022 in the U.S. Only Stray Kids featured on the list twice with the albums ODDINARY (204,000) and MAXIDENT (177,000). TWICE is the only girl group to feature on the list.

BTS and BLACKPINK earn multiple nominations at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kpop Charts @kchartsmaster



• Beat Music Video

• Best Fan Army #BTS has been nominated for 2 awards at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards.• Beat Music Video• Best Fan Army #BTS has been nominated for 2 awards at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards.• Beat Music Video• Best Fan Army https://t.co/KFH7DzaubE

BTS and BLACKPINK have earned multiple nominations at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Bangtan are nominated in “Best Music Video” category for the title track Yet to Come from their anniversary-anthology album Proof and “Best Fan Army” category for their fans ARMY.

The group’s youngest member Jung Kook has snagged a solo nomination for “Best Music Video” for his collab track with Charlie Puth, Left and Right.

BLACKPINK has earned nominations in four categories - “Best Duo/Group of the Year”, “Favorite Use of a Sample” for their pre-release track Pink Venom, “Best Music Video” for the hit track Pink Venom, and Best Fan Army for their fandom BLINKs.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held on March 27 at 8 pm ET (March 28 at 9 am KST) with the voting period from January 11 to March 20.

