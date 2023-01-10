BTS V labeled as one of the GENERATION Z's IT BOYS by American Celebrity Magazine, J-14

On Monday, January 9, 2023, American Celebrity Magazine J-14 listed BTS V under their certified list of GENERATION Z's IT BOYS. The K-pop idol was listed among celebrities like Timothee Chalamet, Conan Gray, Xolo Mariduena, Louis Patridge, Caleb McLaughlin, Christopher Briney, and Finn Wolfhard. Thereby, BTS V becomes the only K-pop idol to feature on the list.

GENERATION Z refers to the people born between the years 1997 to 2012. Most celebrities of younger ages fall under this bracket of generation grouping. The term 'IT BOY,' on the other hand, refers to celebrities who possess an influential aura in any way, fashion, music, beauty, etc.

It's no secret that V, coming from the world-famous K-pop group BTS, is one of the most influential K-pop idols. Be it his unique fashion sense, mesmerizing vocals, or unmatched beauty, the idol has always been a great influence to not just his fans but also locals.

Given that it's quite an accomplishment to be recognized by J-14 for his influential personality, fans couldn't help but shower the artist with their love and support.

BTS V's new label as the GENERATION Z's IT BOY makes fans proud

This isn't the first time BTS V has been recognized for his captivating charisma. In 2022, Vogue titled the K-pop idol the 'Icon of the Era,' and his influence only continues to grow by the day. He singlehandedly attracts many fans into ARMY with his unmatched looks and the long list of skill sets he possesses.

Topping the list of the most searched K-pop idols in 2022, BTS V has always been popular with the locals, even if they know nothing about K-pop. While the idol is the visual of BTS, he is also the group's vocalist. He has been praised for his warm and beautiful vocals that can fit almost any genre. His solo songs like Singularity, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower have a soft spot in the fans' hearts, given how comforting his music can be.

But his influence just doesn't stop there. BTS V's fashion has always been an interesting topic. The K-pop idol is best known for his retro and vintage looks, but he never limits his boundaries with fashion. He effortlessly rocks any style, be it an impersonation of a rockstar or the CEO of a company; there's nothing that V can't pull off.

The experimental and risk-taking nature of V that hugely influences the masses is noted not just by fans but also by influential brands like Celine, who invited him to Paris Fashion Week, Vogue who created a special cover for the idol by highlighting the 'V' in Vogue, and now J-14 listing BTS V as the only K-pop idol on the list.

As more and more notable organizations recognize V's charismatic essence and innately influential personality, fans grow proud and happy about the much-awaited exposure and recognition the individual members of BTS are getting rather than BTS being talked about as a whole.

