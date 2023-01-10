Create

BTS V labeled as one of the GENERATION Z's IT BOYS by American Celebrity Magazine, J-14

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Jan 10, 2023
BTS V labeled as one of the GENERATION Z
BTS V (Image via Twitter/@bts_bighit)

On Monday, January 9, 2023, American Celebrity Magazine J-14 listed BTS V under their certified list of GENERATION Z's IT BOYS. The K-pop idol was listed among celebrities like Timothee Chalamet, Conan Gray, Xolo Mariduena, Louis Patridge, Caleb McLaughlin, Christopher Briney, and Finn Wolfhard. Thereby, BTS V becomes the only K-pop idol to feature on the list.

GENERATION Z refers to the people born between the years 1997 to 2012. Most celebrities of younger ages fall under this bracket of generation grouping. The term 'IT BOY,' on the other hand, refers to celebrities who possess an influential aura in any way, fashion, music, beauty, etc.

From #BTS' V to Conan Gray, here's our certified list of Generation Z's #ItBoys. 🤩 🤳 ---> bit.ly/3ImGWJ5 https://t.co/DwGfwBWf4B

It's no secret that V, coming from the world-famous K-pop group BTS, is one of the most influential K-pop idols. Be it his unique fashion sense, mesmerizing vocals, or unmatched beauty, the idol has always been a great influence to not just his fans but also locals.

Given that it's quite an accomplishment to be recognized by J-14 for his influential personality, fans couldn't help but shower the artist with their love and support.

BTS V's new label as the GENERATION Z's IT BOY makes fans proud

this title is about how influential, popular and successful you are, k-media calls taehyung “it boy” bc he is the most influential, most popular, most successful person both in Korea and globallyhttps://t.co/rr5sJmu5ZH

This isn't the first time BTS V has been recognized for his captivating charisma. In 2022, Vogue titled the K-pop idol the 'Icon of the Era,' and his influence only continues to grow by the day. He singlehandedly attracts many fans into ARMY with his unmatched looks and the long list of skill sets he possesses.

Topping the list of the most searched K-pop idols in 2022, BTS V has always been popular with the locals, even if they know nothing about K-pop. While the idol is the visual of BTS, he is also the group's vocalist. He has been praised for his warm and beautiful vocals that can fit almost any genre. His solo songs like Singularity, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower have a soft spot in the fans' hearts, given how comforting his music can be.

KIM TAEHYUNG IS:✓ IT BOY✓ AN ICON OF ERA ✓ THE MOST ATTRACTIVE REPRESENTATION OF A K-POP BAND IDOLhttps://t.co/X8LpqAWwW4
Gen Z IT Boy V has a strong influence in various fields as an 'icon', a Wannabe star of the Gen Z. The Impression American fashion media selected BTS V as the only male celeb as 'a bankable and influential star'Plz rt, like, comm under OP for #TAEHYUNG #뷔 #BTSV #KIMTAEHYUNG twitter.com/starnewskorea/… https://t.co/Dj81WEQrsW
Of course icon of an era V is listed here! If you know the origins of "it boy" term and what it is really about, you know Taehyung is THE undeniable it boy, a timeless one actually twitter.com/J14Magazine/st…

But his influence just doesn't stop there. BTS V's fashion has always been an interesting topic. The K-pop idol is best known for his retro and vintage looks, but he never limits his boundaries with fashion. He effortlessly rocks any style, be it an impersonation of a rockstar or the CEO of a company; there's nothing that V can't pull off.

Kim Taehyung /V is crowned Gen Z IT Boy by J-14 Mag on the List of Gen Z’s ‘IT Boys’"BTS’ V is not only a singer & dancer,bt also hugely influential in the fashion world.Known for his unique & relaxed style,V’s been coined “human Gucci”Plz rt,like,comm for #V#BTSV #Taehyung twitter.com/J14Magazine/st… https://t.co/ONVOvmo522
GENERATION Z IT BOY KIM TAEHYUNG The influence he has on people is amazing & praise worthy 🔥#V #BTSV #TAEHYUNG #KimTaehyungKeep streaming our Boy's music #ChristmasTree by #V @BTS_twt #V_ChristmasTreehttps://t.co/LfDdFEUErj

The experimental and risk-taking nature of V that hugely influences the masses is noted not just by fans but also by influential brands like Celine, who invited him to Paris Fashion Week, Vogue who created a special cover for the idol by highlighting the 'V' in Vogue, and now J-14 listing BTS V as the only K-pop idol on the list.

As more and more notable organizations recognize V's charismatic essence and innately influential personality, fans grow proud and happy about the much-awaited exposure and recognition the individual members of BTS are getting rather than BTS being talked about as a whole.

