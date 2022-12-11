BTS' V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, never fails to impress fans with his unique and intriguing fashion sense. From retro to vintage, there's simply nothing he can't seem to pull off, and his recent concept profile photos are only here to cement it.

While ARMYs are always appreciative of V's fashion, the release of Me, Myself, and V: Veautiful days have mesmerized fans further, yet again making him the talk of the town. The concept photos took the audience back in time as V was dressed up in Victorian clothing in a British setting. ARMYs think that the concept fits the Winter Bear singer perfectly since they can't quite stop talking about the beauty he and his concept photos hold.

On brand for BTS' V, most of the concept photos have him in a three-layered suit, accessorized with lace gloves, long boots, big hats, tie-scarfs, and several other Victorian-associated accessory. ARMYs couldn't help but be captivated by the nostalgic photo folio he's released.

With the release of the concept photos, fans are inevitably taken back to the history of iconic looks he's worn and the endless number of esthetics he's explored throughout his years as a K-pop idol. While there are countless styles we can pick from Vs' fashion basket, the one up for discussion in this listicle is retro.

Similar to the vibes of his Me, Myself, and V: Veautiful Days, the BTS member is best at flaunting nostalgic fashion. Moreover, there have been several occasions when the K-pop idol has worn retro-based clothes. Be it for fashion magazines or for a stroll down the streets of Paris, the Sweet Night singer effortlessly pulls off retro clothing, making it his own esthetic.

10 times BTS' V effortlessly rocked retro-vintage fashion

1) BTS Season Greetings 2021

V rocking a flashy retro Gucci outfit for the 2021 Season Greetings, looking fresh out of the '90s (Image via Pinterst/@seethehundred)

2) BTS' V's Paris trip

V perfectly matches the French aesthetic as he takes a stroll down the streets of Paris (Image via Twitter/@BTS_twt)

3) Dynamite music video (2020)

V in a Gucci suit as he rolls out the music video shoot for BTS' Dynamite single (Image via Pinterest/@tataamic)

4) BTS' V at the Art Museum

V looking mysteriously classy in his retro scarf as he walks through the art museum (Image via Twitter/@BTS_twt)

5) Vcut from BTS' Twitter

BTS' V looking dashing in a bright pink suit as he poses for the BTS magazine photoshoot (Image via Twitter/@BTS_twt)

6) Dynamite Concept Photo - V cut

V rocks his baggy jeans and funky cardigan as he poses for the Dynamite concept photos (Image via Twitter/@taetiger)

7) MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 Album Concept Photo

V looking more dashing than ever in his Victorian-styled suit as he poses for the MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 album concept photos (Image via Pinterest/@chny)

8) BTS' V for Vogue Korea 2022

V looking classier than ever in a lazy retro-vintage outfit for his Vogue Magazine photoshoot in 2022 (Image via Vogue Magazine)

9) Butter Album Concept Photos

V being the epitome of retro fashion as he rocks his leather jacket with denim skirt/pant for BTS' Butter album photoshoot (Image via Twitter/@bts_bighit)

10) BTS' 2021 Winter Package

V looking straight out of a K-drama in his classy winter layered outfit for BTS' 2021 Winter Package (Image via Twitter/@bts_twt)

BTS has often stated that V has the most unique personality, which also stretches to his fashion sense. As the K-pop idol continued to amaze ARMYs with his impressive fashion style, the kickstart of his Instagram account further excited fans. Many find his feed to be the most interesting out of all the members, and a simple scroll will tell you why.

Anyone visiting his Instagram can easily figure out that BTS' V loves to play around with clothes and never shies away from exploring fashion. His unmatched visuals and intriguing fashion are not only noticed by ARMYs but also by notable fashion magazines, making him the first male K-pop idol ever to take the cover of Vogue Magazine.

