Ryan Gosling describes one La La Land scene he wants to do-over, calls it "Hamburger hands" 

Ryan Gosling recently spoke to WSJ Magazine, where he opened up about his 2016 hit film, La La Land. In the interview which was published on Thursday, May 2, 2024, Ryan Gosling stated how one of his scenes with the costar, Emma Stone continues to “haunt” him. He talked about how he had turned his hand flat instead of skyward:

“There’s a moment that haunts me where we’re dancing, Emma and I. We were supposed to have our hands up and I thought it’d be cool to put my hand like that.. And now when I look at it and I have to see it all the time, you know what would’ve been cooler than this?”

He then talked about “hamburger hands,” and stated that dancers have a term for this gesture. Ryan Gosling continued:

"I thought it would help in La La Land. Then, of course, Hamburger Hands Gosling over here… It didn't help me at all in the end."

La La Land, released in 2016, was directed by Damien Chazelle, and stars Emma Stone in the lead with Ryan Gosling. The movie gained a lot of recognition as it was also nominated for 14 categories in the 2017 Oscars.

“I think La La Land was the first”: Ryan Gosling on keeping family in mind while taking up roles

The popular movie, La La Land was released more than 6 years ago, but continues to make headlines even now. Lead actor, Ryan Gosling spoke at length about how his wife, Eva Mendes pushed him to take up the role. In his interview with WSJ Magazine, he revealed how he takes every decision about his roles by discussing it with his wife.

He said:

“I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place. This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

Ryan Gosling continued:

"I think La La Land was the first. It was just sort of like, 'Oh this will be fun for them, too,' because even though they're not coming to set, we're practising the piano every day or we're dancing or we're singing."

La La Land tells the tale of a struggling jazz pianist, played by Gosling, and an actress, played by Stone, who meet and fall in love. Along with the two, the cast of the movie also included Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, J.K. Simmons and John Legend in supporting roles.

Ryan Gosling is now gearing up to hear the reviews of his recently released movie, The Fall Guy, as the movie has already hit theatres on April 3, 2024. Along with Gosling, the movie stars Emily Blunt, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddinham, Teresa Palmer, and Winston Duke in supporting roles.

Directed by David Leitch, the action comedy film is about a stuntman who works for his ex-girlfriend’s directorial debut film, and the film’s lead actor who suddenly goes missing.