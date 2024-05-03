Is The Contestant based on a real story? Hulu's documentary on Japanese Reality TV's sinister underbelly

The Contestant is a newly released documentary on Hulu, based on the life of a Japanese comedian named Tomoasi Hamatsu. When the true story of a comedian is documented, the first thought on most people's minds would be that of laughter and fun. However, The Contestant throws light on a dark story, showcasing the underbelly of Japanese reality television during the 1990s.

The documentary talks about the experience of comedian Tomoasi Hamatsu in the Japanese reality television show Susunu! Denpa Shōnen. To put it concisely, the comedian was trapped inside an apartment for more than a year, riddled with tasks, while his life was showcased to millions across Japan. The compelling documentary showcases a gruesome story but at the same time, it is difficult to look away from it.

The official synopsis as per Hulu reads:

"The Contestant is the incredible true story of a man who lived for 15 months trapped inside a small room, naked, starving and alone... and completely unaware that his life was being broadcast on national TV in Japan, to over 15 million viewers a week."

This article delves into the true story of Tomoasi Hamatsu as showcased in the Hulu documentary The Contestant.

What is the true story that is showcased in the Hulu documentary The Contestant?

The Contestant was released on Hulu on May 2, 2024. It is a documentary on a contestant on the Japanese reality television series Susunu! Denpa Shōnen which aired in the late 90s. The contestant, Tomoaki Hamatsu was a relatively unknown comedian in Japan, who was selected to take part in the show.

Tomoaki Hamatsu (nicknamed Nasubi) was selected based on a random draw, where the showrunners made him feel like he won a lottery. However, what followed borders on depravity and the extent to which the showrunners went for the sake of entertainment.

Upon being selected, Nasubi was taken to a tiny, empty apartment, blindfolded, and ordered to get undressed. He was also ordered to start submitting applications for mail-in magazine sweepstakes. Winning these rewards was the only way he would be able to afford food, clothing, entertainment, or any other necessities in the room. He would be released only after accruing the equivalent of one million yen, through sweepstakes.

A poster of the Hulu documentary (image via Hulu)

The only things to keep him company in the room were the stacks of magazines he had to sweep through, a camera, a radio, a telephone, and a cushion. The reality show was televised across Japan and viewed by almost 17 million people for over a year.

The shocking part was that Nasubi was clueless about his life being televised. Moreover, Nasubi was also naked throughout the entirety of the series (which ran for 15 months) since he never won any clothes he could wear.

Nasubi persevered through the challenge and completed it. However, he has called it one of the darkest periods in his life. The Contestant raised questions about consent and the dark extent of the reality series Susunu! Denpa Shōnen.

Where is Tomoaki Hamatsu now?

Tomoaki Hamatsu became an overnight celebrity in Japan without his knowledge, owing to the viewership of the strange reality show he was a contestant on. He went on to live a fulfilled life after competing in Susunu! Denpa Shōnen.

He currently resides in Fukushima, Japan, and has become a beacon of social change in the area. He went on to scale Mount Everest and even helped to rebuild Fukushima after a nuclear disaster rocked the town back in 2011.

While most people in Japan believed that he enjoyed his fame after being on the reality show, he said otherwise, as shown in The Contestant. Tomoaki Hamatsu said:

"It’s just the opposite. That was the worst point in my life. I overcame that. And now I am free to do what I want."

The documentary showcased the depravity of Japanese reality television in the 1990s, however, Tomoaki's inspiring story after his troubled experience was the silver lining of the documentary.

The Contestant is available for streaming on Hulu since May 2, 2024.