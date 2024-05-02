Mexican Gothic is no longer being adapted at Hulu, author hopes it gets made in the future

Silvia Moreno-Garcia's acclaimed 2020 novel, Mexican Gothic, earned a lot of praise when it was released. Soon after that, Hulu made a deal for its adaptation, which has become a common occurrence over the years. However, Moreno-Garcia posted on Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, that the novel will not be getting the TV adaptation.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia shared a picture of the book on her official Instagram handle and wrote that Hulu didn't renew the option to her novel after optioning it in 2020. Thus, no series will be made about Mexican Gothic.

"Hulu did not renew the option for ‘Mexican Gothic,’ so no show will be made. I appreciate the hard work of everyone in trying to bring it to the screen. Hopefully it gets adapted in the future," the author wrote on Instagram.

While it doesn't rule out the book being adapted into a series, it does seem like Hulu will not be doing it anymore. The series was originally slated to be produced by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for Hulu, but no other cast members were confirmed. A lot of others tried to bid for the series in 2020.

Hulu did not move forward with Mexican Gothic despite initial interest

Multiple reports stated that the release of Mexican Gothic and the initial reception it got was enough to draw in many suitors, one of whom was Kelly Ripa. While Silvia Moreno-Garcia said that there had been a dozen suitors, Hulu was probably the biggest production house trying to acquire the book.

The author had spoken to Entertainment Weekly when the talks of the book being adapted into a series and Hulu acquiring it got out. She explained that Kelly Ripa had read the book and was "very eager to talk" to her as she found the story to be "creepy and different."

"This was a special case where a woman connected with the book who got a lot of people involved that ended up coming into the deal like Hulu. She really was instrumental in that deal. There was a lot of interest, as I said before, but I really liked my conversations with her and her husband," Silvia said.

However, the talks about the series were discontinued before any serious development took place. As per reports, no one was cast and no big names were attached to the project either.

What is Mexican Gothic all about?

Released in 2020, Silvia Moreno-Garcia's Mexican Gothic is a gothic horror novel that is set in Mexico in the 1950s. It follows Noemí Taboada who is investigating her newly married cousin's claims that he is trying to kill the latter. The book became an instant bestseller and landed on multiple lists since then.

The brief synopsis for the novel reads:

"In 1950s Mexico City, beautiful young socialite Noemí Taboada receives a letter from her cousin Catalina, begging for help. She firmly believes that her English husband, Virgil Doyle, intends to poison her."

Fans believe that Silvia Moreno-Garcia's writing style has the potential to be adapted into pieces like Netflix's 2023 series The Fall of the Hosue of Usher and the 1973 horror film Don't Look Now. Both of these have had great screen adaptations.

Fans may have to wait much longer for an on-screen adaptation of Mexican Gothic now, but not all hope is dead. Stay tuned for more updates.