The Fall of the House of Usher: Netflix’s show's symbolism, lesson, and theme explored

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher is a dark and haunting tale that draws inspiration from celebrated writer Edgar Allan Poe's literary genius. Under the skilled direction of Mike Flanagan, the series explores the depths of terror, the inevitability of death, and the fragility of human emotions. Flanagan's direction, coupled with Poe's inspiration serves as a solid foundation for this eight-episode series.

In this article, we delve into the complex symbolism and hidden meanings in The Fall of the House of Usher. The overarching themes that dominate the narrative and the essential lessons that The Fall of the House of Usher imparts to its viewers will also be explored.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead!

Symbolism and hidden meanings in Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher

A fan theory that went viral (Image via Reddit/@Subject_Fun_9564)

The Fall of the House of Usher created, according to theorists, a reflection of the seven deadly sins. Drawing inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe's The Masque of the Red Death, each Usher family member is associated with a specific color that reflects their unique personality and journey.

According to a report by ScreenRant, here's what the characters and the colors they were portrayed in, symbolize:

- Prospero Usher: The color red symbolizes Prospero's passionate nature, lust, and indulgence. It mirrors the fiery horrors of the rave, where the red room becomes a scene of gruesome events.

- Camille L'Espanaye: Camille's emotionally detached life is depicted through the color white, reflecting her inability to form genuine connections and her distance from emotional bonds.

- Napoleon Usher: The color yellow represents Leo's dishonesty and deceit, tied to his web of lies and his eventual downfall.

- Victorine Lafourcade: Victorine's determination, pride, and arrogance are symbolized by the color orange, signifying her unyielding pursuit and connection to her family's wrongdoings.

- Tamerlane Usher: Green portrays Tamerlane's envy and dissatisfaction, her inability to form genuine connections, and her jealousy of others' happiness.

- Frederick Usher: The color blue mirrors Frederick's emotional fragility and coldness, his descent into drug addiction, and his loneliness within the family.

- Lenore Usher: Lenore's kindhearted nature, set apart from her family's cruelty, is represented by the color black, symbolizing her role as a mourning figure in the family.

The overriding themes of Mike Flanagan's latest

In The Fall of the House of Usher, the terror isn't confined to the eerie setting but encompasses the psychological anguish of the Usher family. The Usher House itself becomes a symbol of deadly decay and doom, with the exterior crack serving as a forebearer of the family's collapse.

Death, a recurring theme in Poe's works, finds expression in the show as well. Furthermore, the fragility of the human mind is explored, reflecting the interconnectedness between people's mental conditions and the environments they live in.

What lessons does The Fall of the House of Usher teach us?

The Fall of the House of Usher serves as a cautionary tale, reminding us of the consequences of our actions and the inescapable nature of our doom. It highlights the price of greed, indulgence, and the pursuit of power at the expense of others. The Usher family's downfall is a reflection of their selfish choices, leading to their eventual demise.

Additionally, The Fall of the House of Usher underscores the idea that our minds are vulnerable and influenced by our surroundings. It serves as a reminder that mental health should not be neglected, as even the slightest crack can lead to a catastrophic collapse, much like the Usher House.

Final thoughts

In this Poe adaptation, the use of color symbolism, the exploration of dark themes, and the cautionary lessons create a multi-faceted narrative that keeps viewers intrigued till the end. The series breathes new life into Poe's classic themes, offering a fresh and suspenseful take on gothic horror.

The Fall of the House of Usher is a compelling and thought-provoking addition to the world of horror storytelling.