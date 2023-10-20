The ending of The Fall of the House of Usher, explained

Mike Flanagan's Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher, is inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's short story. Every episode of the show has some association with Poe’s works. Moreover, the finale incorporates the title story and Poe's famous poem, The Raven.

The series spans eight episodes and focuses on the life of Roderick Usher. In the series, his family members die one by one, and a mysterious figure named Verna shows up at each death.

Furthermore, Flanagan has finely blended his creative genius with that of the literary master, making the show a gripping watch.

What happens at the end of The Fall of the House of Usher?

The Fall of the House of Usher episode 8 (Image via Netflix)

At the end of The Fall of the House of Usher, Roderick confesses to Detective Dupin about a pact he made with his sister Madeline in 1979. He reveals that they drugged Rufus Griswold, the CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, and trapped him in their basement. They put a jester mask on him, which later haunted Roderick.

After the murder, Roderick and his sister visit Verna's bar. Verna offers them a deal: they get to lead Fortunato and enjoy limitless success, but all Ushers will die when Roderick does. This deal, in turn, highlights the theme of the Faustian bargain that is prevalent in the show.

As per the mysterious Verna’s deal, the siblings, Roderick and Madeline, can act without consequences. However, their descendants will have to pay the price of their deeds.

Furthermore, as Roderick's health worsens, Usher family members start dying. In episode seven, Madeline tries to cheat the deal by urging Roderick to overdose. However, Verna revives him in episode eight and continues killing the Ushers.

Madeline then tries to break the deal by creating sentient AI models of humans. Subsequently, this leads to the revelation that the texts Roderick receives from his granddaughter Lenore during his talk with Dupin are actually from this AI.

A still from episode 7 of The Fall of the House of Usher (Image via Netflix)

Lenore is actually dead and she's the last Usher to die, except for Roderick and Madeline. Additionally, Lenore remains the only Usher to get a peaceful death compared to the macabre deaths of the other Ushers. The reason is that, in Verna’s perception, she is the only “good” Usher.

Finally, Roderick and Madeline meet in the basement. Roderick poisons Madeline, but she survives. While talking to Dupin, Roderick hears banging from the basement. Madeline emerges and kills Roderick. The house collapses, killing them both and ending the Usher line for good.

Why is Verna hellbent on killing the Ushers?

The Fall of the House of Usher episode 8 (Image via Netflix)

Verna is a shape-shifting demon who has a pact with the Usher family. She can turn into a raven and serves as a visual element and a narrative tool highlighting themes of death and the supernatural.

The enigmatic creature embodies the Ushers' debts and is a real threat in the series. Her dual role adds complexity to the story. It is clear in the series finale, "The Raven," where her transformation to a bird signals the Ushers' downfall.

A still from episode 5 of the show (Image via Netflix)

Verna's deal with the Ushers is more than symbolic; it's a binding, Faustian contract. She drives the events that lead to the Ushers' ruin.

Moreover, she offers influential people, including the Ushers, their greatest wishes in exchange for their souls. This contract isn't just a plot highlight. It aims to encapsulate more prominent themes of morality and the corrupting power of desire.

Verna's actions aren't just vengeful; they fulfill a contract and collect a debt. The Ushers made a deal they couldn't escape. Verna is the result of their choices and, subsequently, a harsh reminder that some debts can never be paid.

The Fall of the House of Usher is available to watch on Netflix.