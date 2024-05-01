Where was Hulu’s Under the Bridge filmed? All shooting locations explored

Under the Bridge, the true crime series on Hulu arrived on April 17, 2024, and is slated to conclude on May 29, 2024. The series, adapted from Rebecca Godfrey's book, is an investigative insight into the disappearance and murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk, an Indian-Canadian girl. The investigation of the 1997 case reveals teenage problems like bullying, coming-of-age and teen rage.

The filming of Under the Bridge stayed as authentic as possible to the original events. As such, various locations in Canada were explored for shooting. With Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone and Archie Panjabi playing chief characters in the series, the dramatized version keeps the essence of the actual events accurate.

Filming locations of Under the Bridge

Allied Shipyard in North Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of the water-based scenes were shot at the shipyard. (Image via Hulu)

Allied Shipyard is a vital location for most of the water-based scenes in the Hulu series. In the series' early episodes, Josephine was shown bragging about pushing Reena down the gorge. While that was impossible, as pointed out by Cam, the gorge is an important location.

The shipyard and the foliage around it make the area look similar to Saanich, the actual place of the 1997 murder. The shipyard is built on the Seymour River where many other movies have been filmed.

William F White Studios Fraserwood in Richmond, British Columbia

Scenes with interior shots may have been shot inside the studio. (Image via Hulu)

The production team of Under the Bridge likely used the studio and its sound stages to film the interior shots. While it is not a surety, the crew was known to have used the location.

As such, William F White Studios has 12 facilities offering soundproof spaces and controlled environments, and can be used at will. It is famous for being the filming location for many movies such as Deadpool, Arrow, The Handmaid's Tale and many more.

Streets of Vancouver, British Columbia

The Colquitz Middle School was seen in a shot. (Image via Hulu)

Many of the outside scenes were shot on the streets of Vancouver. Since Saanich and Vancouver are on opposite sides of the Georgia Strait, they share the environment and climate. The atmosphere and foliage look similar, adding to the shots' authenticity.

While some shots covered the surrounding area of the Colquitz Middle School as seen in the trailer, another showed a pink house in the background. The municipality of New Westminster in Metro Vancouver also offered the backdrop of some shots.

Sharing the same time zone as Los Angeles, Vancouver is a popular choice for many production companies trying to avail of the location and coordinate between the teams in Canada and the US. Some of the popular titles shot in Vancouver include Avatar: The Last Airbender, Shogun and Criminal Minds.

Under the Bridge: A few words on the show

Vancouver provided the closest atmosphere to Saanich (Image via Hulu)

The original book Under the Bridge by Rebecca Godfrey was published in 2005 and later, re-published in 2019. Around the same time, showrunner Quinn Shephard started collaborating with Godfrey to work on the series adaptation of the book. They worked for almost three years to reconstruct the book into a series.

Hulu announced the show in September 2022 with an order of eight episodes. Casting and most of the filming happened between December 2022 and May 2023. Hulu dropped its teaser on March 12, 2024, while the show premiered on April 17, 2024, with the first two episodes.

Under the Bridge will continue to drop a new episode each week till May 29, 2024, when the eighth and final episode airs.