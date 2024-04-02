Under the Bridge full cast list: Lily Gladstone and others star in Hulu's new crime adaptation

The Hulu miniseries Under the Bridge, based on the 1997 murder of Reena Virk, is here to premiere with its first two episodes in April 2024. Based on the late Rebecca Godfrey’s book of the same name, the show features Academy Award nominee Lily Gladstone.

Meanwhile, Riley Keough, Chloe Guidry, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Ezra Faroque Khan, and Archie Panjabi are among the supporting cast members. The synopsis of the show reads:

"The hidden world of the teenagers accused of a savage murder reveals startling truths about the unlikely killer."

Full cast details of Under the Bridge explored

1) Riley Keough as Rebecca Godfrey

The American actor Riley Keough takes on the role of Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian novelist and nonfiction writer. The story takes shape through the accounts of Godfrey, who turns the murder case of 14-year-old Reena Virk in British Columbia into the subject of her non-fiction book published in 2005.

The role showcases Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, who was nominated for the Best Actress Golden Globe Award for her breakthrough role in The Girlfriend Experience (2016). She has also appeared in American Honey (2016) and Daisy Jones & the Six (2023).

2) Lily Gladstone as Cam Bentland

Lily Gladstone, from the fame of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), will be appearing as Cam Bentland, the lead investigator in the homicide investigation of Reena Virk.

She became the first-ever Native American to receive the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Gladstone has also starred in TV shows such as FX's Reservation Dogs (2021–2023), HBO's Room 104 (2017–2020), and Certain Women (2016).

3) Izzy G. as Kelly Ellard

The 15-year-old Kelly Ellard has been portrayed by the American actor Isabella Gaspersz, professionally known as Izzy G. Ellard, who stood trial three times and was convicted twice of beating and drowning Reena Virk on November 14, 1997.

The daughter of Sabrina Gennarino and Pieter Gaspersz, Izzy G. has been previously spotted in AJ and the Queen (2020) and B Positive (2020–2022).

4) Javon Walton as Warren Glowatski

The American actor and professional boxer, Javon Walton, plays the role of Warren Glowatski, the second teenager who was convicted of Virk's murder. Both Glowatski and Ellard were sentenced to life in prison.

Before Under the Bridge, Javon Walton played the role of Ashtray in Euphoria. He then went on to appear in Utopia (2020), The Umbrella Academy (2019), and Samaritan (2022).

5) Archie Panjabi as Suman Virk

The British actor Archie Panjabi plays the mother of murdered teen Reena Virk. The Saanich mother fought mercilessly for justice and became an anti-bullying advocate.

The first Asian to win a Primetime Emmy Award, Archie Panjabi, has previously been spotted as Pinky Bhamra in Bend It Like Beckham (2002), Maya Roy in Life on Mars (2006–07), and Kalinda Sharma in The Good Wife (2009–15).

The supporting cast in Under the Bridge

The additional cast of the Hulu miniseries Under the Bridge will include the following actors:

Michael Buie (Grey's Anatomy) as George Spiros

Anoop Desai (What We Do In the Shadows) as Raj Masihajjar

Chloe Guidry (Break the Will) as Josephine Bell (Nicole Cook)

Ezra Farouke Khan (Doctor Strange) as Manjit Virk

Vritika Gupta as Reena Virk

Aiyana Goodfellow (Used to Be Famous) as Dusty Pace

The eight-part series, Under the Bridge, will air its first two episodes on April 17, 2024.