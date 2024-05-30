Where is Kelly Ellard after Reena Virk’s murder? Current whereabouts from Under the Bridge case explored

Kelly Ellard remains a significant figure in one of Canada’s most tragic cases—the murder of Reena Virk in 1997. Kelly, when found guilty of second-degree murder, was sentenced to life imprisonment. She has undergone numerous changes gradually, including a name change to Kerry Sim. Despite her name change and multiple parole hearings, Kelly continues to serve her life sentence in British Columbia.

Under the Bridge, a Hulu series released on April 17, revisits this infamous case. Based on Rebecca Godfrey’s 2005 memoir, the show covers teenage relationships, peer pressure, bullying, and Virk’s murder. It also provides a detailed understanding of victims’ and perpetrators’ histories and actions. Kelly Ellard was 15 when she murdered Reena Virk by drowning in February 1997.

On November 14, 1997, Reena Virk was invited to a party under the Gorge Waterway bridge in Victoria, British Columbia. Nicole Cook asked Virk why she spread rumors, and Virk called her a “b*tch.” Cook put out a cigarette on Virk’s forehead.

Trending

In the course of action, Ellard and Pleich, Cook’s best friends, started hitting and kicking Reena. Warren Glowatski (16) and Kelly Ellard (15) joined in. Ellard and Glowatsk attacked Virk when she fled. Glowatski stated that Ellard hit Reena’s head on a tree and then submerged her underwater until she drowned. Eight days later, her body was found.

This marked the beginning of an extended judicial proceeding for all parties involved. Kelly, convicted of second-degree murder in 2000, has since remained a prominent figure in discussions about juvenile crime and rehabilitation.

Read more: All Under the Bridge characters in real life & where they are today

Kelly Ellard: Where is she now?

Kelly Ellard is currently serving her life sentence, though with some modifications. After being granted day parole in 2017, she received extended overnight leave privileges in 2020. However, her parole was briefly suspended in 2021 due to incidents of domestic violence involving her and her then-partner.

According to parole paperwork, Sim is considered “high-moderate risk for future violence over the long term and a relatively low risk over the short term.”

“Your risk would be on the higher end should you abuse substances or associate with negative individuals,” the parole document further states.

Kelly continues to have day parole privileges, allowing her to participate in public activities during the day while returning to custody at night.

Read more: Under the Bridge soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the show

Kelly Ellard's case remains under constant review. In April 2024, a parole board extended her day-release privileges. The board noted her response to the Hulu series Under the Bridge, acknowledging her expression of remorse and empathy for the victim and her family.

"Your [community management team] indicates you admit to having a greater role in [Reena Virk's murder]," the parole board's decision says.

"You recently also demonstrated some remorse and victim empathy after a discussion about an upcoming television series based on your crimes. You said the series is disrespectful to the victim and her family, and that the index offence was so horrendous that it would re-victimize the victim's family," it further said.

According to parole documents (as shared by CBC News), Sim, now 41, has two children. Her first child was born in prison, while her second child was born on day parole in 2020. She currently lives in a Lower Mainland community-based residential facility and struggles with a limited budget and child-care options.

Read more: Where was Hulu’s Under the Bridge filmed? All shooting locations explored

Under the Bridge has a total of eight episodes and all of them can be watched on Hulu now.