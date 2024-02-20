Avatar: The Last Airbender episodes 1 to 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender will follow a young Air Nomad named Aang, who is the Avatar, capable of bending all four elements: water, earth, fire, and air. Moreover, the story is set in a world where the four nations once lived in harmony until the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads. This was done as part of their plan to conquer the world.

As per the show's synopsis, Aang joins forces with his newfound friends Sokka and Katara on a quest to master the elements and restore balance. Additionally, the series adapts the main events of the animated show's first season into eight episodes. Notably, Avatar: The Last Airbender is slated for its season premiere on February 22, 2024.

When will Avatar: The Last Airbender episodes 1 to 8 be released

All the episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be released on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 12:00 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for all the episodes across different time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 AM on February 22nd, 2024

Central Time (CT): 2:00 AM on February 22nd, 2024

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 AM on February 22nd, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 8:00 AM on February 22nd, 2024

Central European Time (CET): 9:00 AM on February 22nd, 2024

Eastern European Time (EET): 10:00 AM on February 22nd, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 PM on February 22nd, 2024

China Standard Time (CST): 4:00 PM on February 22nd, 2024

Japan Standard Time (JST): 5:00 PM on February 22nd, 2024

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 7:00 PM on February 22nd, 2024

Where to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender episodes 1 to 8

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be available to watch on the streaming giant Netflix. To watch it, you'll need a subscription to Netflix. Like the rest of the series, the show is unavailable on other streaming platforms or TV channels.

What can fans expect from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender can expect an action-packed airbender saga from the upcoming Netflix live-action series. Furthermore, Aang, the protagonist will grapple with the esteemed responsibility of mastering the Avatar state. However, as depicted in the final trailer of the show, he will ultimately come to terms with the oblivious aspect of his actions.

"I don't know where this will lead. But the one thing I do know is, this is just the beginning," Aang says.

Furthermore, the series will explore the familiar story of Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements to restore balance in a war-torn world. With a commitment to staying true to the spirit of the animated series and incorporating race-accurate casting, the show has generated significant interest and anticipation among fans.

Notably, the show features a diverse cast, with Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

Other notable cast members include Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, and Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso. The series also includes characters like Avatar Kyoshi, portrayed by Yvonne Chapman, and Fire Lord Sozin, played by Hiro Kanagawa.

Additionally, Takeshi Furukawa is responsible for the music in the series, which will promise to honor the themes from the original show.

