Avatar: The Last Airbender release date, cast, plot and more

Avatar: The Last Airbender is scheduled for release on Netflix on February 22, 2024. The popular anime series from Nickelodeon is the most recent to be given a live-action version on the massive streaming platform.

Set in a war-torn Asian and Indigenous American-inspired world, Albert Kim's action-adventure fantasy series features characters who can "bend" one of the four basic elements: water, earth, fire, or air.

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang, a youthful avatar striving to master the elements of Fire, Earth, Water, and Air to bring harmony back to a planet under attack from the terrible Fire Nation. Sokka and Katara, two brothers from the Water tribe, and a host of other unforgettable characters will join Aang on his journey.

Avatar: The Last Airbender release date

Avatar: The Last Airbender by Netflix will make its global premiere on February 22 (Per Variety). The eight episodes will also be released all at once. The first teaser trailer for the much-anticipated film was unveiled during Netflix's Geeked Week 2023.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cast

Mark Hamill, Mae Whitman, and various established and emerging actors have been brought on board for showrunner Albert Kim's series, adding a strikingly realistic touch to their animated counterparts. The cast includes the following:

Gordon Cormier - Avatar Aang

Dallas Liu - Prince Zuko

Kiawentiio Tarbell - Katara

Ian Ousley - Sokka

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee - General Iroh

Daniel Dae Kim - Fire Lord Ozai

Ken Leung - Commander Zhao

Maria Zhang - Suki

Elizabeth Yu - Princess Azula

The official roster includes several well-known actors and actresses you may recognize, like Danny Pudi from Community, George Takei, and Daniel Dae Kim, two recognized actors. The core quartet of Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian, and Dallas may not be well-known, and Avatar: The Last Airbender will be their breakthrough film.

Avatar: The Last Airbender plot

Mastering the forces of nature (Image via IMDb)

Based on the official synopsis provided by Netflix, it seems that the live-action version of the show will take cues from the animated series' first season. Here's a brief overview of the plot of Avatar: The Last Airbender:

"The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. "

It continues,

"With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But, like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang, a young Air Nomad – and the last of his kind – reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The plot adds,

"Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai."

It continues,

"But, with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

The adaptation stands true to The Last Airbender, although fans may notice the absence of the original show's creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. They decided to leave in 2020 after dedicating two years to the live-action version.

Also, those who watched the teaser trailer of Avatar: The Last Airbender and know the cast will notice that Fire Lord Ozai and Princess Azula appear earlier in the live-action series.

Netflix is the exclusive streaming platform for the live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender.