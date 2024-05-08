Furiosa final trailer confirms it's going to get more Mad Max than anticipated

Fans of George Miller rev up your engines as the final trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has been released by Warner Bros. Entertainment. The trailer announces that tickets for the movie are finally on sale and at the same time gives a glimpse at the high-octane action that we can expect from the film.

With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga nearing its release date, the trailer shows the dynamic between Anya Taylor-Joy's titular character while also shining a light on her rivalry with Chris Hemsworth's Warlord Dementus. The trailer also featured clips from Mad Max: Fury Road, which played backward and eventually led into scenes from the upcoming film to establish its status as a prequel.

The movie is set to release on May 24, 2024.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road

Director George Miller is taking the audience back to the Wasteland in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as the movie goes 15 to 20 years before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie's last teaser gives viewers a closer look at Warlord Dementus and includes sequences in which he battles Anya Taylor-Joy's titular character and rules the wasteland.

The trailer ends with Joy's character cutting her hair to look closer to Charlize Theron's version of the character from Mad Max: Fury Road.

With the film taking place before the events of Fury Road, the movie will focus on the titular character's origins and how she fell into the hands of the Biker Horde which is led by Warlord Dementus. The official synopsis for the film as per its website reads as—

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Who stars in the movie and when is it releasing?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in the leading roles as previously mentioned. Alyla Browne will also play a young version of Joy's character in the film.

They will be joined by Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, Goran D. Kleut as The Octoboss, Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus, Josh Helman as Scrotus, John Howard as The People Eater, and Charlee Fraser as Mary Jo Bassa - the titular character's mother.

Since the events in the movie took place before Tom Hardy ever met the titular figure, it is currently not confirmed whether Mad Max himself will feature in the picture. Hugh Keays-Byrne, who tragically departed unexpectedly on December 1, 2020, played Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road. The character will be played by Lachy Hulme in the upcoming movie.

The film is currently slated to release in theatres on May 24, 2024.

