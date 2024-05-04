5 ways The Idea of You book is different from its movie adaptation

In the lush, star-studded adaptation of Robinne Lee's 2017 novel The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway breathes life into Solène, a character caught in the whirlwind of an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzine.

Directed by Michael Showalter and streaming on Prime Video, the film weaves a narrative rich with emotion and complexity, supported by a cast that includes Ella Rubin as Izzy, Viktor White as Simon, Perry Mattfeld as Eva, and Reid Scott as Dan.

Moving a story from the nuanced pages of a book to the sweeping visuals of cinema necessitates creative changes to fit the medium's demands. This adaptation is no exception, as it modifies key elements to captivate its audience.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

5 ways the The Idea of You adaptation differs from the book

1) Transformed conclusion

The Idea of You (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In Robinne Lee's novel The Idea of You, the relationship between Solène and Hayes concludes on a somber note, leaving readers with a lingering sense of unresolved longing where Solène, prioritizing her daughter's well-being over her own heart's desire, ends the affair. Hayes's attempts to reach out fade away, leaving their love story without closure.

However, the film adaptation paints a different picture. It skips forward five years to a hopeful reunion between Solène and Hayes in her art gallery, allowing a glimpse into a future where their love might rekindle. This change not only satisfies the cinematic preference for resolution but also offers an optimistic twist that aligns with audience expectations for a more fulfilling conclusion, demonstrating the film’s aim to provide closure and a positive outlook on love and second chances.

2) Updated first encounter

Their first encounter in The Idea of You (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The novel sets the initial encounter between Solène and Hayes at a Las Vegas concert, a glamorous yet somewhat predictable setting. The film adaptation shifts this meet-cute to the vibrant and culturally iconic Coachella music festival. This change not only updates the backdrop to a more contemporary and widely recognized event but also injects a dose of modernity and relevance into the story.

The accidental meeting in Hayes's trailer, mistaken by Solène for a public restroom, adds a layer of humor and spontaneity to their first interaction, enhancing the viewer's engagement. This setting amid a bustling festival highlights the serendipitous nature of their meeting and capitalizes on the current fascination with celebrity and music culture, making their budding romance more appealing to today’s audiences.

3) Adjustment in character ages

Hayes and Solène as seen in The Idea of You (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The novel introduces Hayes and Izzy at ages that could raise eyebrows due to the implied implications of their relationship with Solène. By adjusting Hayes’ age to 24 and Izzy’s to 16, the film adaptation softens these implications, aligning the story more closely with contemporary sensibilities and societal norms.

This change diminishes the controversial aspects of their relationship, focusing instead on the genuine emotional connection between the characters. By elevating their ages, the film reduces the potential for criticism and makes the romantic plot more acceptable to a wider audience, ensuring that the focus remains on the evolving relationship and personal growth of the characters rather than on the initial shock value of their age differences.

4) Redefining Solène's character

Solène as seen in The Idea of You (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In the book, Solène's character is shaped significantly by her French upbringing, which imbues her with a certain aloofness and a sense of cultural superiority but the film takes a different approach by grounding her character in a more relatable and down-to-earth personality as a "people pleaser from New Jersey."

This shift is strategically designed to make Solène more likable and accessible to the audience, moving away from the stereotypical portrayal of a distant and enigmatic European to someone viewers can empathize with and root for. This adaptation not only broadens her appeal but also enhances the emotional depth of her character, making her journey and romantic choices more compelling and understandable to a diverse audience.

5) Modulated romantic intimacy

The Idea of You (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Unlike the book, which does not shy away from depicting the physical intimacy between Solène and Hayes in vivid detail, the movie opts for a more subdued representation of their romance. It focuses on building the emotional and romantic aspects of their relationship through suggestive montages and intimate moments that emphasize their connection without explicit detail.

This approach caters to a broader audience by prioritizing the development of their emotional bond over explicitness, thereby maintaining a balance that appeals to viewers seeking a romance that is both touching and tasteful. This strategic choice sheds light on the film's intent to portray a deep and meaningful relationship that resonates on an emotional level rather than relying solely on physical attraction.

These considerate alterations in the movie version of The Idea of You amplify its accessibility and allure for contemporary viewers while showcasing the distinct capacities of cinema to narrate tales that deeply connect, valuing emotional resonance over rigid adherence to the novel's storyline.