10 disturbing movies that will leave viewers feeling uncomfortable

Disturbing movies often leave a distinctive mark on the minds of the viewers, making them think about their fears, which aren't always monsters. Filmmakers who make disturbing films go above and beyond in terms of the shock-and-awe aspect.

This category isn't exclusively related to horror and most plots boast dark or psychological twists and a lot of gore. However, what makes disturbing movies difficult to watch is that they put up a mirror of humankind's worst attributes. They show that the scariest monsters aren't the ones living under beds but are humans with somewhat twisted minds.

Pier Paolo Pasolini's 120 Days of Sodom is one of the most disturbing movies ever made (Image via CSC Cineteca Nazionale)

Disturbing movies are also unpredictable and viewers can never really predict where the story is headed. However, this is one of the things that appeals to cinephiles who love unexpected twists. That being said, disturbing movies are not for everyone as they can dabble in sensitive topics that may act as triggers.

Those who love this genre often refer to certain movies as ones that left them feeling uncomfortable as they had a hard time watching them till the end. This list will take a look at 10 movies that fall in the genre of disturbing films that are very difficult to watch till the end.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse, s*xual assault, physical and mental torture, abortion, and gore.

Midori, Compliance, and eight other cinematic but disturbing movies that are not for the faint of heart

1) Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom (1975)

This movie was released weeks after the murder of director Pier Paolo Pasolini (Image via CSC Cineteca Nazionale)

Set in Italy against the backdrop of World War 2, Salo sees four wealthy and corrupt individuals abduct a group of boys and girls. For the next 120 days, the teens are forced into doing horrible acts while being tortured physically, mentally, and emotionally.

The film's director Pier Paolo Pasolini essentially wanted to make a statement about corporate takeovers and the weakening of cultural roots. The egotistical characters in this disturbing movie showcase how cruel humans can be when they have access to money and power.

However, what makes it tough to watch is the way the adults degrade the teenagers. Additionally, knowing the fact that the film's director was murdered three weeks before its release is also what makes the film slightly disturbing.

The film can be streamed on Plex.

2) Midori (1992)

Midori is banned in many countries (Image via Kiryûkan)

Adapted from a controversial manga by Suehiro Maruo, this movie is anything but easy to watch. It follows young Midori, who has joined the circus after losing her parents. However, she soon realizes that the performers aren't what they seem and she is subjected to abuse, exploitation, and torture. She is about to give up hope and accept her fate when she meets a magician named Masamitsu.

While the striking artwork in the movie is worth checking out, the scenes showcasing child abuse and p*dophilia are difficult to digest.

It is available for viewing on MUBI.

3) Audition (1999)

This film by Takashi Miike is an adaptation of Ryu Murakami's novel (Image via Lionsgate)

The film initially disarms viewers with its slow pace only to show that something sinister is hiding under a seemingly innocent plot.

Ryo Ishibashi plays the role of Aoyama, a widower. With the help of a friend, he holds a mock audition to find a new partner. He soon meets Asami, played by Eihi Shiina, and they start dating. However, while he is initially captivated by Asami's beauty and reserved nature, he realizes that she is hiding secrets of her own.

This disturbing movie isn't harrowing for the sake of it and has a solid plotline without several scenes that will make the viewers squirm in their seats.

The Audition is available on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Dumplings (2004)

Directed by Fruit Chan, this movie is dark and disturbing (Image via Wikipedia/Applause Pictures Ltd)

This disturbing movie is bound to change how cinephiles look at dumplings.

Mrs. Li (Miriam Yeung) is a popular actress who is dejected about losing her youthful beauty and is trying to get her husband to pay attention to her again. In her quest to get this, she reaches out to Aunt Mei (Bai Ling) whose special dumplings are rumored to have regenerative properties. However, Mrs. Li soon realizes that the ingredients are not exactly humane.

This movie takes a hard look at the much-debated issue of abortion, and the people who hope to gain from someone else's tragedy. It is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Hard Candy (2005)

This disturbing movie marks David Slade's feature directorial debut (Image via Wikipedia/Lionsgate)

Elliot Page plays 14-year-old Hayley who has been chatting online with 32-year-old Jeff (Patrick Wilson). When they end up at Jeff's house, Hayley reveals her true intentions. She believes that he is a s*xual predator and a p*dophile and she wants to teach him a lesson.

This disturbing movie will make viewers uncomfortable as they come to terms with the psychological impact of the unwanted attention young women often get. The film is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Funny Games (2007)

This movie by Michael Haneke is a remake of the 1997 film with the same name (Image via Wikipedia/Warner Independent Pictures)

This disturbing movie stars Naomi Watts as Ann Farber, who is enjoying a vacation with her son and her husband at their lake house. However, things take a turn for the worse when two polite and pleasant young men knock on their door. They are anything but polite and with golf clubs, they torture and terrorize Ann and her family.

The dangerous hostage situation throws light on how torture needn't necessarily be physical as mental torture can effectively be used to break someone's will. The agonizing helplessness that the hostages feel is also hard to watch.

It is streaming on Apple TV.

7) Martyrs (2008)

Pascal Laugier's disturbing movie made the headlines for its graphic content (Image via Wild Bunch)

Revenge is ugly and this French movie has several scenes that aren't just gory but make the viewer uncomfortable.

Lucie (Mylène Jampanoï) is put through a horrific ordeal in a slaughterhouse where she is imprisoned. After escaping, she meets Anna (Morjana Alaoui), who is dealing with her own demons. When they embark on a path of vengeance against their perpetrators, things get violent, brutal, and terrifying in more ways than one.

Even if viewers can brave through the violence and gore, there are some very realistic performances that will make their stomach churn.

This disturbing movie can be streamed on Prime Video.

8) A Serbian Film (2010)

This Serbian movie marks the feature directorial debut of Srđan Spasojević (Image via Unearthed Films)

In terms of deeply disturbing movies, this film is mentioned most often.

It follows Srđan Todorović as Miloš, who signs up for an art film to break free from his reputation as a p*rn star. However, he is conflicted when he realizes that the director wants to make a snuff film that has themes of n*crophilia and p*dophilia.

These mature themes make this disturbing movie difficult to watch all the way through. It has also been banned in 46 countries due to its graphic and violent nature. However, there are certain platforms that have the edited version of the film.

9) I Spit on Your Grave (2010)

This movie by Meir Zarchi has prolonged scenes of abuse that makes it hard to watch (Image via Anchor Bay Entertainment)

This disturbing film focuses on writer, Jennifer (Sarah Butler), who has rented out an isolated cottage to write. However, things take a sinister turn when four local thugs attack her house and assault her. She manages to escape and goes to the local sheriff, who goes back to the cabin with her but doesn't believe her story when he finds that she has alcohol and drugs in the cabin.

The four thugs return and along with the sheriff, they s*xually assault her, with one of them even recording the ordeal. They then leave Jennifer for the dead but she manages to survive and goes on a rampage to take revenge against the five men.

The extended scene where the men violate her is hard to watch. However, the revenge-fueled narrative is satisfying as it shows how Jennifer punishes her abusers.

This disturbing movie is available to stream on Netflix.

10) Compliance (2012)

Even without using graphic violence, this disturbing movie still has an unnerving effect on viewers (Image via Magnolia Pictures)

Based on real-life events, this disturbing movie follows Ann Dowd as Sandra, a fast-food restaurant manager. She gets a call from a man identifying himself as a police officer who accuses one of her employees of being a thief, asking to search her.

The things the man asks Sandra to do to her employee become progressively worse and the latter has to undergo several unlawful procedures. It is later revealed that the man who had been calling was a scammer who had been making similar phone calls to several other places.

The fact that this disturbing movie was based on real-life incidents makes it that much harder to watch without fast-forwarding. This disturbing movie is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

These movies may make valid points about depraved acts that still occur in real life but that doesn't make them any easier to watch. So, watch at your discretion.

