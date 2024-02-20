Constellation on Apple TV+: Full list of cast and characters 

Created by Peter Harness, Apple TV+’s upcoming sci-fi thriller series Constellation is scheduled to premiere on February 21, 2024. The series, which is set to star the likes of Jonathan Banks, Naomi Rapace and James D’Arcy, will revolve around an astronaut who returns to Earth from a mission that ends in disaster.

Thought to have left the worst part of the overall mission behind, she is stunned to find that certain aspects of her life back on Earth seem to be missing. Being under development since April 2022, the series appears to be in some ways inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and will feature a range of talented faces.

In this article, we look at everything we currently know about the cast and the characters they play, in the upcoming series.

Apple TV+’s Constellation to feature multiple familiar faces

Considering the unique concept of Constellation, the actors who will be involved, and the fact that the series has been helmed by Michelle MacLaren, means that the hype is through the roof. MacLaren has previously worked on multiple successful series, including Game of Thrones, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, and Westworld.

With the entire concept and the overall story developed by MacLaren, fans can expect Constellation to be a runaway hit as well. That of course, is also down to a talented writing staff helmed by Peter Harness, who is most obviously known for his work on Doctor Who.

As far as the official cast list is concerned, it can be seen below:

Noomi Rapace as Jo

Jonathan Banks as Henry/Bud Caldera

James D'Arcy as Magnus

Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice

William Catlett as Paul Lancaster

Barbara Sukowa as Irena Lysenko

Julian Looman as Frederic Duverger

Lenn Kudrjawizki as Sergei

Carole Weyers as Audrey Brostin

Rebecca Scroggs as Frida Lancaster

Henry David as Ilya Andreev

Joshua Spriggs as James Wallace

Michel Diercks as Jimmy

Sandra Teles as Yazmina Suri

Clare-Hope Ashitey as Agent Bright

Chipo Chung as Michaela Moyone

Regardless, after a difficult mission in space, Jo finds herself dealing with a range of mishaps back on Earth. She returns to her home planet to find that certain aspects of her life have mysteriously changed, leading to a full-fledged investigation, as one would expect.

Regardless, joining Rapace as Jo is Jonathan Banks, a former astronaut, who trains Jo and helps her through the aftermath of her return.

Jo’s husband, played by James D’Arcy, will take up the mantle of a dedicated father, especially in her absence. Regardless, the series is expected to be a banger, considering the story, the director, and the ensemble cast of such talented actors.

Regardless, Constellation is set to follow a plethora of unique series featuring a range of A-listers that Apple TV+ has announced in recent times. The series is expected to be quickly renewed for a Season 2, even if only two episodes have been announced thus far. The platform might as well be looking to ensure that the reception is positive, before making the announcements in question.

Set to air on February 21, 2024, fans will be itching to get their hands on the first two episodes of Constellation. No further details about the rest of Season 1 have been released thus far. However, that can be expected in the coming days, following the Season premiere of Constellation.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE