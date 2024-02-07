5 interesting facts about The New Look coming to Apple TV+ this February

Apple TV+ originals have come to be known for their imaginative storytelling, and the upcoming show, The New Look, appears to be no different. Since its inception, Apple TV+ has prided itself on offering variety, and everything from war narratives to comedy titles can be found on the platform. Currently, it is drawing attention for The New Look, which explores the rise of the iconic designer, Christian Dior.

Slated to premiere on February 14, 2024, the upcoming fashion-themed show will unravel with World War II in the backdrop. The setting is interesting because it will highlight how life-altering occurrences like war can have an impact on fashion and creativity in general.

Given Christian Dior's reputation as one of the most well-known figures in the world, The New Look will appeal to even those who aren't heavily invested in the fashion industry. Viewers looking for a show with an imaginative premise will not be disappointed with this upcoming title that boasts a fresh look at the glamorous world of fashion and the creative people who make it vibrant and interesting.

5 reasons viewers should keep an eye out for the upcoming show, The New Look, coming to Apple TV+

1) Created by Todd A. Kessler

Throughout his career, Todd A. Kessler has worked on many notable projects, which include The Sopranos (1999), Robbery Homicide Division (2002), and more. In fact, he co-wrote the season 2 finale of The Sopranos, titled Funhouse, with David Chase. Many fans consider it one of the best episodes of the series.

He was also one of the writers of the legal thriller show Damages (2007), which received a lot of praise for its intelligent and gripping narrative. Given Kessler's experience in the field, viewers are sure he has the skills to build a solid narrative that is both engaging and entertaining.

2) Ben Mendelsohn plays Christian Dior

Aussie actor Ben Mendelsohn has appeared in countless TV shows and movies, including Animal Kingdom (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), and Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), among others. Marvel fans may know him as Talos, the Skrull character he played in three MCU movies, namely Captain Marvel (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Secret Invasion (2023).

Last year, he appeared in two feature films, To Catch a Killer and The Marsh King's Daughter. Mendelsohn's impressive body of work showcases the actor's zeal to constantly push the boundaries. Playing the iconic Dior is no simple feat, but given his tenacity and experience, the actor should be able to nail the depth and charisma his character needs in The New Look.

3) The New Look will focus on Dior's first fashion collection

Although people around the world have heard of Christian Dior, many are not aware that the legendary designer established his design house in an attempt to revive the fashion industry after the devastating war. His first fashion collection was a big hit with fashion critics. Offering full-skirts and nipped-in waists, the line was classy and feminine.

It is interesting to note that the collection wasn't named "The New Look" at first. However, the name stuck after Carmel Snow, the editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar stated, "It's such a new look!" after seeing the collection. The upcoming show will focus on "The New Look" collection and give viewers a peek into how it came to be.

4) Juliette Binoche to play Coco Chanel

59-year-old Juliette Binoche has had an illustrious career that has secured her several awards. Some of her most notable projects include Three Colours: Blue (1993), The English Patient (1996), Chocolat (2000), and Certified Copy (2010). Just last year, she appeared in The Taste of Things alongside Benoît Magimel.

Like Christian Dior, Coco Chanel is also a well-known figure in the fashion world. She was one of the first to popularize the chic and casual style of women's clothing. Similar to Mendelsohn's character, Binoche will also have to play to her strengths in The New Look in order to do justice to the iconic character.

5) The show will have 10 episodes in total

This upcoming show will have 10 episodes in total. The first three episodes will be released on February 14, 2024, following which, new episodes will be released periodically. The last episode of The New Look will air on April 3, 2024. Viewers looking for binge-worthy shows with limited episodes should put this Apple TV+ title on their must-watch list.

Viewers who are interested in learning more about the iconic designers who helped change the face of fashion will enjoy watching The New Look, which is coming to Apple TV+ next week.

