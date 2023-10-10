Chanel, the renowned French luxury brand offers more than its beauty or fashion yields. Founded by Gabrielle Coco Chanel in 1921, the brand has been an emblem of audacious and ambitious feminity from the very beginning.

After a hiatus during World War II, Chanel reopened her haute couture house with the most iconic channel bag "2.55". Its elegance and sophistication are still a hot talk among bag enthusiasts.

Beyond its elegance and futuristic designs, the bags are the smart option for luxury investment. In 2023, some bags have seen notable increases in their prices, making them worthwhile purchases. Here are the 5 best Chanel bags that you should invest in:

Top 5 Chanel bags of all time

1) Chanel 2.55 Flap Bag

Chanel's 2.55 flap bag stands as a revolutionary invention from the luxury brand. Coco Chanel introduced the shoulder strap in the bag, a departure from the traditional clutches.

Featuring a quilted design and diamond stitches, the bag not only exudes elegance but also tells the tale of ambitious and strong women. Its adjustable chain strap and practical detailing make it an iconic timeless piece and an essential addition to women's closets.

Initially, the bag was priced at $255 however its suggested price is currently $10,200.

2) The Vintage Camera Bag

The Camera bag is the meticulous reflection of the mere camera cases, used by mostly the photojournalist to carry their essentials. Featured in luxurious lambskin leather, the bag boasts a distinctive square shape with a padded silhouette. The golden strap with the iconic double C logo adds a touch of elegance to its design.

In addition to ample space, the bag offers the durability to carry daily essentials. The camera pouch-inspired design adds to its allure, making it a coveted choice among women.

The bag was launched in 1989 and its current suggested retail price is $4790.

3) The Shopping Tote

In the recent fashion weeks, tote bags have regained a significant space in the women's closet due to their ample space to carry the daily essentials. for women who demand elegance with the ultimate comfort during the hectic schedule, this padded tote bag caters to them as the savior.

To meet different preferences, the channel offers tote bags in three categories- Petite, Grand, and XL. While its quilted silhouette adds a touch of sophistication, the golden chain strap symbolizes luxury.

This vintage bag came to the fashion landscape in 1997 and its current suggested price lies between $1515 and $4115.

4) The Boy Bag

'The Boy Bag' released in 2011 is named after the love of Coco, Arthur Edward Chapel, also known as Boy Chapel.

Beyond its sentimental love symbolism, this IT bag also accentuates the nonacceptance of societal norms. With its boxy structure, the bag flaunts the adoption of male fashion while its monochromatic hardware and timeless design flare the feminity.

The Boy Bag's retail price varies between $610 and $700.

5) Wallet on a Chain

Lastly, the wallet on chain bags are a must-have in women's closet. This titular purse has enough space to carry the regular essentials. Also, its golden C logo on the flap upper carries the brand's elegance. With the leather upper, this wallet on the chain can be worn as a crossbody bag.

It was released in 1997 and the timeless piece can be acquired for a price ranging between $3350 and $4300.

Chanel, a beacon of luxury and sophistication, has embodied the spirit of independence and ambition since its inception. Whether it's a unique collection of attire or special handbags, the brand's timeless design and elegance convey a strong and confident message.