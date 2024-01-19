What happens to Furio in The Sopranos? Explained

The way Furio Giunta left without a trace in The Sopranos season 5 has got viewers wondering about many questions that are coming up. Furio, this enigmatic and devoted guy from the Naples Mafia, gets caught up in mob politics and personal connections. The HBO drama series wrapped up in 2007 after its sixth and last season.

He gets introduced through a deal between Tony Soprano and the boss of the Naples Mafia, and being part of Tony's crew sets off a chain of events that shape what happens next for him. Furio ends up caught in a love triangle with Tony and Carmela, Tony's wife, and he soon realizes that pursuing the affair will only bring trouble and fights.

After realizing this, he decides to go back to Naples, and Tony's crew is pretty annoyed and puzzled about what will happen to him. They can't find him anywhere and are left with many unanswered questions in The Sopranos season 5.

Note: The Sopranos season 5 aired on HBO from March 7 to June 6, 2004.

Do Carmela and Furio get together?

Carmela Soprano and Furio Giunta's relationship is bittersweet (Image via HBO)

In The Sopranos, Carmela Soprano and Furio Giunta's relationship is a bittersweet love story that never quite happens. Carmela, Tony Soprano's old flame and the mother of their kids can't help but feel a connection with Furio when he shows up from Italy in season 2.

In season 4, fans see them starting to like each other, which becomes a big part of the story. Even though they have chemistry, Furio knows it could end badly, so he doesn't romantically go after Tony's wife.

Things get tense when Carmela and Furio have a dance together at a party in his new place. But Carmela is smart and brings her son AJ with her whenever they hang out, showing that she's trying to stay strong and not let their love get out of control.

Was Furio loyal to Tony?

Furio Giunta is loyal to Tony Soprano in The Sopranos, making him a tough and dedicated soldier. However, even though everyone knows he's tough, Furio also has a softer side, especially concerning Carmela, Tony's wife.

This complicated love triangle is a reflection of Furio's inner battle. He knows he can't be with Carmela as long as Tony's around. Realizing the risks involved, Furio's loyalty and selflessness make him a key player for Tony, seen as a valuable asset in negotiations.

Screen Rant highlights how Furio is always torn between his loyalty to Tony. He shows up in the United States in season 2, episode 4, Commendatori, after a smooth deal between Tony and Annalisa. Even with all the drama, Furio manages to avoid unnecessary fights.

Does Furio come back in The Sopranos season 5?

In the world of The Sopranos season 5, everyone's dying to know what happened to Furio Giunta. Despite Tony Soprano saying he'd off him if he ever showed his face again, this mysterious Naples Mafia man manages to stay alive till the show's finale.

Tony likes Furio because he is a really good helper and always does what Tony asks. One time, Furio protected Don Vittorio by standing in front of him when he thought there were dangerous gunshots, but they turned out to be loud firecrackers instead.

After Furio left in season 4, nobody knew where he went, and people started to wonder about it. A Quora user adds a romantic twist by saying that Furio returns to Italy because he loves Carmela.

Carmela developed feelings towards Furio (Image via HBO)

Tony then makes a deal with Furio, which makes his character's journey even more complicated. What happens to Furio is a big part of what makes The Sopranos so interesting.

Tony says he's got some guys looking for him in Italy in The Sopranos season 5, but fans are not sure what happens to Furio. Screen Rant thinks he probably makes it out alive since the show usually shows consequences for dead characters.

