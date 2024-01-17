What happens to Paulie in The Sopranos? Fate of Tony Sirico's character explored

The Sopranos fans have been impressed by Paulie Gualtieri's character, who is brought to life by Tony Sirico. However, as the story wraps up, Paulie's fate takes an unexpected twist, marking the end of an era for this famous character.

After Tony Soprano mysteriously disappears, Paulie decides to call it quits and head down to Florida with Beansie Gaeta, an old crew member. There, Paulie finally finds some peace and ditches the dangerous and rough streets of New Jersey. He opts for a more laid-back lifestyle, leaving behind the constant stress that was earlier part of his life.

In The Sopranos, Paulie goes from being a regular soldier to a caporegime, and he's famous for being violent, impulsive, and paranoid.

Does Paulie die in The Sopranos?

Paulie Walnuts features in all six seasons of The Sopranos. In the final episode, he is one of the few characters left standing with Tony Soprano after most of his buddies meet a tragic end.

After Tony dies, Paulie decides to retire in sunny Florida and hang out with Beansie Gaeta. Tony Sirico plays the role of Paulie, who's a key henchman and adds a lot of dark humor to the show.

Even though Paulie still exists in the show, the actor who played him died in 2022 when he was 79 years old.

Did Paulie become the boss after Tony?

Paulie Walnuts moves up the ranks in the DiMeo crime family. He goes from being the capo of Tony Soprano's old crew to becoming the underboss and holds an important position in the hierarchy.

However, the show doesn't make it clear if Paulie could become the boss if something were to happen to Tony. The finale adds an interesting twist, with rumors spreading that Paulie, who's feeling resentful and looking for better opportunities, secretly strikes a deal with New York to arrange Tony's death and become the new family boss.

Tony Sirico's death

On July 8, 2022, the news about Tony Sirico's passing made headlines. He was 79 years old at the time of his death and passed away at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, only three weeks before his 80th birthday. His manager, Bob McGowan, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor battled dementia for several years.

The late star was a highly respected actor known for his incredible portrayal of Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri in HBO's The Sopranos. He received heaps of praise for his role in the show and also appeared in movies like Goodfellas.

His co-star from The Sopranos, Michael Imperioli, paid tribute to him on social media and wrote:

"I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten."

The Sopranos sheds light on the intricacies of mob life and is available to stream on Max (previously HBO Max), Hulu, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and DirecTV.