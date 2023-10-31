“Made for this” - Megan Olivi's 'Sopranos' themed Halloween celebrations get thumbs up from Brittney Palmer and fans

Megan Olivi recently celebrated Halloween, as did many around the world. She took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with her husband, four-time UFC flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez. Instead of elaborate and showy costumes, the pair went for something more subtle.

Megan Olivi dressed as Adriana La Cerva, while Joseph Benavidez dressed up as Christopher Moltisanti. Both are characters from the TV crime drama, The Sopranos, and are known for their romance, with La Cerva being Moltisanti's fiancée, so the choice came naturally to Olivi and Benavidez.

The Instagram post marks a departure from one of Olivi's previous posts about jet lag and exhaustion, which while satirical, drew misunderstanding from her followers, who expressed worry until she clarified that the voice in her post was not hers. This time, however, her post drew a positive response.

Furthermore, it wasn't just fans who took to the comment section of Olivi's post, as it included comments from her colleagues as well. One fan praised Megan Olivi and Joseph Benavidez for their costume choice, writing Christopher Moltisanti's first name in Adriana La Cerva's unmistakable Italian-American cadence:

"CHRISTAPHAA! Love this so much"

Another fan also praised the choice:

"Chris and Adri! Great Show and amazing Halloween idea Megan!"

Brittney Palmer, one of the UFC's best-known ring girls/cage girls, was also spotted in the comment section of the post:

"Made for this"

Even potential UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon 'Chito' Vera offered praise:

"Copy paste"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Megan Olivi's touching post celebrating Joseph Benavidez's triumph over addiction

Most fans are aware of Megan Olivi's marriage to Joseph Benavidez. However, not all of them know about the struggles that Benavidez endured around his college years, which were marred by his addiction to drugs and alcohol. It was finding mixed martial arts that saved his life, and he has been sober ever since.

A few months ago, Olivi took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's 18 years of sobriety. While the clip featured on the post was lighthearted, with Olivi joking about a caffeine addiction, her caption featured a lengthier and more serious message about her and her husband's decision to stay sober.