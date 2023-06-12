'GOAT of ring card girls’ - Fans go wild over Brittney Palmer’s viral photos from UFC 289

Brittney Palmer sent MMA fans into overdrive this weekend after the octagon girl shared some behind the scenes photo's from UFC 289.

Palmer, who worked alongside Chrissy Blair and Brookliyn Wren, was cageside on an exciting night of fights that included Amanda Nunes calling time on her dazzling MMA career, as well as fan favorite Charles Oliveira stealing the show with his first-round TKO win over Beneil Dariush.

Palmer took to Instagram following the event, sharing a host of snaps from the pay-per-view. Amongst the photos were selfies of the 35-year-old and her colleagues, as well as Palmer sporting the new ring girl outfit whilst holding one of the rounds cards.

"Girls just want to have fun!! @ufc #UFC289"

Fans of Palmer were soon flooding the comments of the post, with many appreciating the behind-the-scenes snaps aswell as complimenting her look on the night.

One fan compared Palmer to Jon Jones, stating that she is the 'GOAT' of octagon girls:

"Like the Jon Jones of Ring Card Girls. In other words: THE GOAT"

When Brittney Palmer teased solo art exhibition called 'High Frequency’ in Las Vegas

Earlier this year, Brittney Palmer showed off her impressive artistic talent on Instagram as she announced that she would be running her very own solo art exhibition.

The show is titled 'High Frequency' and will take place later this year on July 6 in Las Vegas. It is expected to feature a host of stunning artwork by Palmer, focusing primarily on her fine painting aswell other artistic avenues.

'Solo exhibition 'High Frequency' July 6th in Las Vegas'

Brittney Palmer began to take her artwork seriously after she was involved in a life-changing car accident whilst studying at UCLA.

The recovery from the crash left her bed-ridden for a number of months, which she opted to use to hone her craft aswell as study subjects such as art history.

