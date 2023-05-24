UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer is a woman of many talents and is an acclaimed artist besides her octagon-centric work.

Palmer used a life-changing car accident that left her bedridden to further her interest and mastery over her art. She studied art history and classic portraiture and worked with acrylics, oils, and aerosols at the University of California, Los Angeles.

In her latest post, Palmer showed off her newest work and announced an upcoming solo art exhibition.

'Solo exhibition 'High Frequency' July 6th in Las Vegas'

Fans were extremely appreciative of her work and there was an out-pour of love in her post's comments.

"Beauty creating more beauty!"

"A beauty of many talents 😍🔥 nice work"

"Beautiful painting by a beautiful talented lady"

"Keep Going , Admire By You . As An Artist And Overall The Beauty 👏👏👏😍🔥🔥❤️"

Fans also wished to follow in Palmer's artistic footsteps.

"Thats very cool. Wish i could draw like that"

Other fans pointed out that Brittney Palmer's love for her art will never make it feel like work for her:

"😍❤️🔥. Beautiful work by a beautiful woman. But its not work because when you love what you do you'll never work a day in your life."

"If You Love It It’s Not Work !"

"you are so focused what a accomplished artist"

"You rock the world in so many ways Sunshine. The Art that you make is top of the world now. There are so many people that come out the field of greatness. You add to that. We love you and what you do. Even when you show the boys. 💯💯💯"

The support and love shown in Brittney Palmer's Instagram comments. [via Instagram @brittneypalmer]

Joe Rogan sports Brittney Palmer's design on his t-shirt on his podcast

Brittney Palmer's various designs and her art has managed to raise over $100,000 in charity across various art exhibitions, galleries, and auctions around the world. She has displayed her art in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Hong Kong, and Milan.

One of her designs featured the heavyweight champion Jon Jones prior to his return to the octagon at UFC 285. The design was printed and sold on t-shirts, and UFC commentator and popular media personality Joe Rogan showed his support for Palmer by wearing her design during a podcast.

Check out Joe Rogan's Instagram post with Brittney Palmer's design:

Check out Palmer's Instagram post about her Jon Jones design:

Poll : 0 votes