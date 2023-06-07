UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer wows fans in "SMOKIN and FLAMIN" purple attire

Brittney Palmer has become one of the most recognisable faces in the UFC thanks to her work as an octagon girl. While fight fans are aware that the presence of the beautiful and charismatic Palmer raises the profile of UFC events, her latest photos had viewers gushing over her purple attire.

Palmer's appearance as an octagon girl has made her a mainstay at major UFC events. She has made a lasting impression on the UFC and has become a fan favorite.

Brittney Palmer recently shared an image of herself wearing purple lingerie that captured the attention of fight fans. Several fans hopped on to the comments section to react to Palmer's image, writing:

Having joined the UFC in 2005, Brittney Palmer has become a familiar face in the octagon. Her contributions and popularity were recognized when she received the prestigious titles of 'Ring Card Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards for both 2012 and 2013.

While her involvement with the UFC has undoubtedly contributed to her success, a significant portion of her net worth is derived from her ventures outside the organization.

Palmer has established herself as a renowned painter, showcasing and selling her artwork through various platforms, including her dedicated website. She pursued her passion for art by studying art history and classical portraiture at the University of California.

Beyond her artistic endeavors, Palmer is also actively involved in the social services and welfare sector. She utilizes her artwork to raise funds for notable social organizations, renowned charities, and auctions

Brittney Palmer teases solo exhibition called 'High Frequency’in Las Vegas

Brittney Palmer, renowned for her captivating presence in the octagon, is not only a talented artist but also a survivor. After enduring a life-changing car accident, Palmer found herself confined to bed for years, but she turned this adversity into an opportunity to pursue her artistic passions and refine her craft.

During her recovery, she dedicated her time at UCLA to delve into art history and various painting-related subjects.

Palmer recently shared some exciting news with her followers on social media that she will be holding a solo art exhibition titled "High Frequency" on July 6th in Las Vegas, featuring her most recent works.

The response to the news was very positive, with many of her fans expressing their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming show and their love for her talent.

