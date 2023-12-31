Who was Richard Romanus? Family and all you need to know as The Sopranos fame dies aged 80

Actor Richard Romanus passed away on December 23, Saturday, at the age of 80, according to his son, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. His son also said that Romanus had lived in Skiathos, Greece, for a long time and passed away in a private hospital in Volos, Greece.

Richard Romanus was born in America. He starred in Martin Scorsese's Mean Streets and did voice work for Ralph Bakshi's animated features Hey Good Lookin' and Wizards, among others. He appeared in four Sopranos episodes from 1999 to 2002 as Richard La Penna, the former spouse and eventual husband of Jennifer Melfi.

He and his wife Anthea Sylbert co-wrote the Christmas movie If You Believe in 1999, and the Writers Guild of America nominated the film for Best Original Screenplay.

The established actor, Richard Romanus, has been married twice in his entire life

Richard Romanus' son informed the media of his demise (Image via X / @goodwin39688153 / @RichardERoeper)

Romanus, a Lebanese American, was born on February 8, 1943, in Barre, Vermont. He completed his studies in philosophy at Xavier University in 1964. Lee Strasberg was his teacher at the Actors Studio after that. However, he recently died.

He was a well-known American producer, screenwriter, and actor. When he first appeared on screen in 1968, he earned a name for himself as a talented character actor in popular television series.

Michael Longo, the character that Romanus played in Mean Streets, notably fights with Johnny Civello, played by Robert De Niro, after the latter refuses to pay his loan.

In addition, the seasoned actor starred in several television shows, such as Strike Force and Mission: Impossible. Romanus also starred in four episodes of The Sopranos.

Romanus's acting career peaked in the 1970s and 1980s. In addition to his numerous live-action performances, he starred in The Gravy Train and Protocol and as the loan shark Michael in Scorsese's Mean Streets. In addition, he was a regular voice actor, appearing most notably in the animated science fiction anthology picture Heavy Metal and the Ralph Bakshi flicks Wizards and Hey Good Lookin.

Some episodes of Rhoda, The Mod Squad, Kojak, the original Hawaii Five-0, Rockford Files, MacGyver, and Diagnosis: Murder were among his other television credits.

On August 11, 1985, Richard Romanus married Oscar-nominated costume designer Anthea Sylbert. After they relocated to the Greek island of Skiathos in 2004, he turned his attention to literature. His debut novel, Chrysalis, which was published by Armida Publications, and memoirs, Act III, which was published by Aiora Press, Athens, and Armida Publications, Nicosia, were released in 2011. Act III was also included in the International Rubery Book Award shortlist 2012.

Before 1980, Romanus was married to Tina Bohlmann since 1967. They then got a divorce in 1980. They had one son, Robert Romanus. After that, in 1985, he married Sylbert, with whom he stayed till his death.

Romanus and Sylbert also co-wrote and produced two Lifetime films. They are If You Believe (1999) and Giving Up the Ghost (1998), both prompting a WGA nomination.

Robert Romanus, his son, Tina Bohlmann, his first wife and the star of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and his second wife, Oscar-nominated Anthea Sylbert, survived him.

On the other hand, However, Richard Romanus’ cause of death hasn’t been revealed by his son, Robert Romanus, yet.