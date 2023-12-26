How did Kamar De Los Reyes die? Cause of death explored as One Life to Live actor passes away at 56

One Life to Live actor Kamar de los Reyes, 56, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer. The actor also voiced the popular character of Raul Menendez in the Call of Duty video game.

Kamar de los Reyes’ wife, actress Sherri Saum's publicist Lisa Goldberg, confirmed the cause of his death. The actor's family also put out a statement, announcing that the Puerto Rican actor died at his home in Los Angeles. The statement also stated that at the time of his death, he was shooting for All American, along with Hulu’s Washington Black.

At the moment, it is not known if he finished shooting for the series and movies or if some parts have yet to be shot.

Kamar de los Reyes, born in November 1967, started his career in 1994 with Blade to the Heat, where he played the role of a Chicano boxer named Pedro Quinn. He is also known for his roles in New York Undercover, Early Edition, Law & Order, The Mentalist, and even Pretty Little Liars.

Social media users mourn the death of Kamar de los Reyes

Kamar de los Reyes, born in Puerto Rico to a family of musicians, moved to Las Vegas and was brought up there. The news of the actor's passing shocked netizens, as he played various roles and worked magic on his audience.

While Kamar de los Reyes was known for his work in theater, he first rose to success after he was cast in ABC's One Life to Live in 1995, where he played the role of Antonio Vega. His performance as a former gang member turned cop in the soap opera was well-liked by the audience, and he received numerous awards and accolades.

As the news about Kamar de los Reyes’ passing spread on social media, netizens began pouring in their tributes for the deceased actor. With many remembering him for his various roles in popular movies and series, friends and colleagues also remembered him for the person he was.

Social media users mourn the passing away of the actor, as he passed away at the age of 56 due to cancer. (Image via Twitter)

Kamar de los Reyes is survived by his wife, Sherri Saum, whom he married in 2007, along with three sons, Caylen, Michael, and John. At the moment, the family has not revealed the funeral and memorial services details.