Where was Netflix's 1670 filmed? All shooting locations explored

1670, a Netflix comedy series, brings a bygone era to life, with much of the action taking place in the fictitious town of Adamczycha. The location chosen by the team is crucial to creating a realistic historical feel. Even though the series appeared to transport viewers to the 17th century, it was shot in a specially chosen location that matched the look and feel of the time.

One of the most striking locations for the shoot in 1670 was the Park Etnograficzny Muzeum Kultury Ludowej w Kolbuszowej in Poland, with its thatched roof houses and Polish traditions.

This open-air museum in Kolbuszowa displays a remarkable level of historical realism, transporting visitors to the 1670s. This shows that the filmmakers were determined to combine the narrative with a place relevant to the period it claimed to depict.

Unmasking the classic Polish folk and aesthetics in the filming locations of 1670

1) Kolbuszowa, Poland

The town of Kolbuszowa, in Poland, was the filming location for the Netflix series 1670. It was specifically chosen because of its open-air museums, which provide a captivating glimpse into the past. The Park Etnograficzny Muzeum Kultury Ludowej w Kolbuszowa, located in Kolbuszowa, played a part in the series by serving as the backdrop for the village of Adamczycha.

This particular location was selected due to its thatched-roofed houses and its representation of Polish folk culture. The production team not only made use of existing structures within this museum but also constructed new buildings to enhance the historical accuracy of the series.

The meticulous attention to detail in recreating the 17th-century setting at this location played a role in bringing the story of 1670 to life.

2) Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Poland

The show's exteriors were shot in the open-air museum in this country's southeastern corner, Subcarpathian Voivodeship; it featured scenes from the village of Adamczycha. The selection of this region was motivated by its historical authenticity and the presence of charming communities from the 19th and 20th centuries.

The museum covers about 30 hectares and consists of cottages, cowsheds, henhouses, barns, and various public buildings like a school, spillway tavern, and a fire station. The historical atmosphere in this area was rich enough to make the series a blend of real history and a fictional plot.

3) Warsaw, Poland

The capital of Poland, Warsaw, also participated in the production of 1670, as its film studios were used to shoot several interior scenes for the series. The decision to film in Warsaw was most likely influenced by the city's modern infrastructure, and obtaining advanced sound stages in indoor settings was convenient.

Coincidentally, Warsaw has a historical disposition of facilitating the production of different movies and TV shows, which made it an ideal spot for shooting the interior aspect of the series. Such a location had an established technical infrastructure to support the exact planning environment necessary to cut the series in well-controlled circumstances.

More about the ongoing Netflix's polish series: Cast explored

The ongoing satirical comedy series, 1670, features a stellar cast that includes Bartłomiej Topa as Jan Paweł Adamczewski, Katarzyna Herman as Zofia Adamczewski, Martyna Byczkowska as Aniela Adamczewska, Michał Sikorski as Jakub Adamczewski, Michał Balicki as Stanislaw, Andrzej Kłak as Andrzej, Dobromir Dymecki as Bogdan, Kirył Pietruczuk as Maciej, Paulina Matusewicz as Marianna, and among notable actors who further enriched the narrative.

The series is penned by Jakub Rużyłło, Maciej Buchwald, and Kordian Kądziela, respectively, and is helmed by Jakub Rużyłło.

The comedy series, 1670, is currently streaming on the streaming giant Netflix.