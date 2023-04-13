Operation: Nation ending explained- Did Staszek and Pola end up together?

Netflix's latest addition to its palette of foreign language cinema, Operation: Nation, premiered on April 12, 2023, bringing along an offbeat premise about a right-wing extremist guy who falls in love with a leftist girl, causing chaos and confusion all around.

Directed by Piotr Kumik and written by Jakub Ruzyllo and Lukasz Sychowicz, the Polish-language drama has a touch of satire, comedy, and romance. The entire premise of the film was well thought out, but the execution could not match the initial idea. As Operation: Nation progressed, the story became more linear and less deep.

The ending still delivered some punchy tones and a solid race-against-the-clock chase to stop the fascists from causing havoc. Sadly, it all came too easy for the protagonists to have a real impact.

Operation: Nation ending pays tribute to chase films without the expected depth

Operation: Nation started gearing up for the ending after Staszek (Marciej Musialowski) and Pola (Magdalena Mascianica) part ways following the riot and the dirty revelation, which changed Staszek's image completely for Pola. Following this, Staszek became more extreme and started to follow in the footsteps of his cousin, Roman (Borys Szyc), the leader of the fictional RYC.

After ample drugs and a general distaste for liberals, he proposed that they infiltrate the liberal parties and get more whereabouts about how to take them down.

One of the unexpected invitations managed to give them the lead. Roman and his team of diligent right-wingers discovered that there was a pride parade set a few days later and they decide to make it their target.

Unknown to Staszek, who is still not over his lady love, Roman and the crew plan to bomb the pride parade bus as a demonstration of white supremacy. Roman goes as far as to remark that human lives matter but LGBTQ+ lives do not, echoing the thoughts of many white supremacists of the past.

Anyhow, as the day approached, he revealed his plan to his comrades and started explaining his method. This probed Staszek to protest as he was not ready to kill so many people. Roman made his men beat Staszek up and tied him in the room as they carried on with their plan.

Staszek then managed to make a call to Pola just in time before the parade. Pola's on-and-off boyfriend picked up the call and barely paid attention, but on hearing about the bomb and the parade, the couple reached the doorsteps of the hotel where Staszek was tied up. Together with Staszek, Pola and her boyfriend made their way to the parade.

As they reached the venue, Roman intercepted Pola while one of the other RYS members pinned down Staszek. As he tried to detonate the bomb, it was revealed that the RYS member had disarmed the bomb as he was also not on board with the murders. It was also hinted that he was possibly a closeted man.

Pola and Staszek reunited and started kissing as the police reached the site and apprehended Roman. It was later depicted that Roman was let go by the police as he managed to pin the blame on one of his henchmen.

The final sequence of Operation: Nation saw Staszek planning to move in with Pola.

Operation: Nation is now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes