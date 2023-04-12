The Polish political comedy-drama film Operation Nation will be released on Netflix on April 12, 2023, at 3 am ET. The title of the film in the Polish language is Kryptonim: Polska.

Operation Nation has an assembled cast of Maciej Musiałowski as Staszek Sulkowski, Borys Szyc as Roman, Magdalena Maścianica as Pola Ratajczyk, Antoni Królikowski as Kajetan, Karol Kadłubiec as Mieszko, Mateusz Król as Brajan, Karol Bernacki as Mariusz, Piotr Cyrwus, Aleksandra Justa, Adam Cywka, Dominika Walo, Cezary Pazura, and others.

The film is produced by Jerzy Dziegielewski, Pawel Heba, Maciej Sojka, and Roman Szczepanik for Orphan Studio.

Operation: Nation, aka Kryptonim: Polska in Polish, follows the member of a radical group

The screenplay for Operation: Nation is written by Jakub Ruzyllo and Lukasz Sychowicz. It's directed by Piotr Kumik and follows a man belonging to a radical group who decides to hide his identity after getting infatuated with a girl with a completely different ideology.

Here is the film's official trailer,

From the trailer, we learn about the political nature of the film. A priest is shown asking the Radical Youth Association, abbreviated as ZMR members, about their organization, and we get to know that this group is against anything liberal, be it homosexuality or even pop culture. This group is extremely conservative and wants the entirety of Poland to be like them.

The parents of Staszek, one of the group's members, are worried about his association with the group. They want their son to live his life and meet various people. Meanwhile, ZMR always manages to find itself in trouble due to its ideologies. One day, while trying to wrestle a leftist in a pub, Staszek meets a girl called Pola.

Staszek is drawn towards Pola, and the two eventually fall in love. However, Staszek keeps his political ideology a secret from her, thus making it a story of two lovers on two different sides, conflicting over what to believe in. While Staszek is forced to follow the ZMR's leader's orders, he wants to support Pola and be with her.

The official description of the film, according to Netflix, reads,

"A member of a nationalist group in Warsaw begins a forbidden romance with a passionate, left-wing activist, leading to a series of surprising events."

Piotr Kumik previously directed Mamy to and SNL Polska. The 29-year-old lead actor Maciej Musialowski is known for films like The Hater, Druga szansa, and Wyzwanie. The leader and priest, Borys Szyc, is a theater actor and musician. He is known for starring in films like Cold War, The Mole and Snow White, and Russian Red.

Cinema in Poland

Cinema in Poland has been prevalent since 1899. The country's cinematic achievements have been globally recognized, even though Polish films tend to be less commercially successful than films from neighboring European nations.

Following World War II, the communist government built an auteur-based national cinema, trained hundreds of new directors, and encouraged them to create films.

Filmmakers like Roman Polański, Krzysztof Kieślowski, Agnieszka Holland, Andrzej Wajda, Andrzej Żuławski, Andrzej Munk, and Jerzy Skolimowski impacted the development of Polish filmmaking. Lately, the Polish film industry has been producer-led, with finance being the key to a film being made.

The Polish political comedy-drama Operation Nation will be released on Netflix on April 12, 2023, at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes