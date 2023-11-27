Is Netflix's Forgotten Love worth watching? Everything to know about the new Polish romance movie

Netflix takes the helm as the proud producer of the cinematic gem Forgotten Love. The film made its grand debut on the streaming platform on September 27, 2023, offering audiences a chance to immerse themselves in the poignant narrative. From the acting to the cinematography and scenery, every aspect of the movie is beautifully melancholic. This heartwarming and optimistic tale, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit in challenging times, is suitable for any moment.

This Polish Netflix Original, directed by Michal Gazda, is a movie based on the novel "The Quack" by Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz. This isn't the first time Dołęga-Mostowicz's novel has graced the silver screen. In fact, Forgotten Love marks the third adaptation, following versions in 1937 and 1981.

Here is the official trailer of the movie released earlier this year:

Forgotten Love (originally "The Quack") is a classic for Polish viewers, captivating audiences for over 80 years. The tale revolves around Professor Rafał Wilczur, brilliantly portrayed by Leszek Lichota, losing his family, memory, identity, and fortune and wandering through villages, doing odd jobs, and adopting the name Antoni Kosiba.

Before its global Netflix premiere, the movie treated audiences in Poland to a sneak peek. Pre-premiere screenings took place from September 20 to 25, 2023, in Toruń, Krasnystaw, Wałbrzych, Kalisz, Lidzbark Warmiński, and Stargard.These exclusive screenings heightened the excitement for viewers, eagerly anticipating the emotional journey of the main characters.

Whether you've followed the novel's earlier versions or are discovering the story for the first time, Forgotten Love on Netflix guarantees an emotional ride. It takes the viewers to a realm of love, heartbreak, and the resilient human essence. It is not just a film; it's a timeless story that viewers relate to, making it a must-see for anyone who enjoys a good narrative and decent acting.

The surgeon's heartbreak: A tale of compassion, ambition, and lost love

Here's a brief explanation of the plot of Forgotten Love, a story that has captivated Polish audiences for over 80 years. Originally known as "The Quack," this tale follows Professor Rafał Wilczur, played by Leszek Lichota, on a journey of loss and redemption.

The narrative of Forgotten Love revolves around Wilczur losing everything, including his family, memory, identity, and fortune. He becomes Antoni Kosiba, wandering from village to village, taking up odd jobs. Now, here's the twist: even though illegal medical practices were a big no-no in 1930s Poland, Kosiba, armed with extraordinary skills, courageously and humbly helps those in need.

The official synopsis, as per IMDb, says:

"Professor Wilczur, from whom his wife and beloved daughter left, is looking for oblivion in alcohol. Severely wounded in the head during a fight in a suburban tavern, he loses his memory."

Wilczur's strength, honesty, and integrity that finally start turning the tables in his favor. Fate takes an interesting turn when Kosiba lands in a village where, by pure chance (or fate, you decide), his daughter Marysia, played by Maria Kowalska, resides. The catch? She doesn't remember her father, but their unexpected meeting becomes a game-changer.

The Unforgettable Ensemble of Forgotten Love

Meet the cast of Forgotten Love bringing the characters to life in this captivating Polish drama.

Leszek Lichota takes on the role of Prof. Rafał Wilczur, also known as Antoni Kosiba.

Maria Kowalska portrays Marysia, Prof. Wilczur's daughter.

Ignacy Liss steps into the character of Leszek, the son of Count Czyński.

Anna Szymańczyk shines as Zośka.

Izabela Kuna graces the screen as Countess Czyńska.

Mikołaj Grabowski embodies Count Stanisław Czyński.

Mirosław Haniszewski takes on the role of Jerzy Dobraniecki.

Artur Barciś plays the butler, Józef.

Małgorzata Mikołajczak portrays Beata Wilczur, the professor's wife.

Paweł Tomaszewski steps into the character of Baron Krzeszowski.

Jarosław Gruda brings Lesien to life.

Henryk Niebudek takes on the role of Bogdan Szulc.

Adam Nawojczyk embodies Doctor Pawlicki.

Together, this amazing star cast weaves the intricate tapestry of Forgotten Love, bringing depth and emotion to the characters that make the story truly come alive.

Forgotten Love: Unveiling the cinematic journey

Forgotten Love, a story directed by Michał Gazda, based on the novel "The Quack" by Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz, takes you on a serene journey to an enchanting village, providing a relaxing escape.

Director Michał Gazda said:

Our Forgotten Love tells about love in its various incarnations. In the first place - faithfully to Dołęga-Mostowicz - we put the love between father and daughter reclaimed from fate. This is, both dramatically and emotionally, the most important. In our "tandem" narrative, Marysia gained a role equal to Wilczur. Thanks to this, this parental love becomes more complete, gains credibility, and - I hope - arouses stronger emotions.

Magdalena Szwedkowicz takes the reins as the producer, guiding the creation of Forgotten Love. Behind the lens, capturing the visual splendor, is Tomasz Augustynek, while Paweł Lucewicz's music sets the emotional tone for the film. Together, this talented team brings their unique skills to make Forgotten Love an unforgettable cinematic experience.

A massive team of 2300 people worked tirelessly throughout the film's production. In all seasons, around 1,700 extras joined the filming, bringing life to every frame. The dedication of set designers and make-up artists shines through as they faithfully recreate the ambiance of Polish cities and countryside in the 1930s.

The attention to detail goes further with a team of costume designers led by Małgorzata Zacharska, who meticulously crafted and sourced authentic period costumes from London, Madrid, and the Czech Republic.This storyline and production guarantee that the film accurately reflects life in 1930s Poland.

Forgotten Love movie scene (Image via Netflix)

In this beautiful setting, the audience is taken on a journey where characters face challenges and steer through a destiny more powerful than any obstacles. Forgotten Love is a melodramatic gem emphasizing that love is worth fighting for, be it romantic or within a family. It signifies that truth and sacrifice can triumph, and those destined to find each other will eventually meet.

The heart of the story, inspired by Dołęga-Mostowicz, centers around the love between a father and daughter, reclaimed from the twists of fate. Director Michał Gazda puts a spotlight on the emotional depth, ensuring that Marysia's role is just as crucial as Wilczur's. By taking this approach, he strives to deepen the portrayal of parental love, making it more genuine and evoking stronger emotions from the depths of the heart.

Indulge yourself in this Polish Netflix Original released on September 27, 2023, portraying a rollercoaster of emotions and challenges, heartbreak, and the resilient human essence.