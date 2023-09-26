When will Forgotten Love or Znachor air on Netflix? Release date, time, plot, and more

Netflix's Forgotten Love, based on Polish author Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz's classic novel Znachor (The Quack), arrives on the streaming service this Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 3:00 am ET (tentative time). The upcoming film is the latest adaptation of the cult film and timeless masterpiece that has seen multiple remakes over the years.

The emotional and stirring film tells the story of a once-respected surgeon, Prof. Rafal Wilczur, who first loses his family before losing his memory owing to injuries incurred during a mugging incident. These injuries caused Rafal to suffer from amnesia. At last, the surgeon reunites with his estranged daughter years later, who is unaware of his true identity.

Produced by Magdalena Szwedkowicz, Forgotten Love is director Michal Gazda's feature film debut and stars Leszek Lichota and Maria Kowalska in the lead roles. Marcin Baczynski and Mariusz Kuczewski serve as writers, while Tomasz Augustynek is behind the cinematography.

Netflix's Forgotten Love tells the household story of Prof. Rafal Wilczur

Slated to drop on Netflix this Wednesday, Forgotten Love is yet another remake of the iconic film and tells the same heartbreaking tale of Warsaw surgeon Prof. Rafal Wilczur, who is popular and admired for his skills. Rafal is wealthy, handsome, successful, and happy until he returns home one day to realize that his family is gone.

Making a desperate move, Rafal tries to down his sorrows in alcohol at a bar and foolishly flashes too much of his wealth. As a consequence, he gets robbed and thrown out of his own car. During the incident, he sustained a severe and traumatic head injury, resulting in memory loss.

Following these unfortunate events, Rafal, who has no clue about his true identity, ends up on a new journey as a deprived vagrant. He goes by the name Antoni Kosiba and works in the mill.

But Antoni somehow remembers his skills as a surgeon despite not knowing anything about his past self prior to the injury. The first instance occurs when he adjusts the bones of a crippled boy whose bones were shattered.

Several miraculous treatments follow, and while living as Antoni, he also reunites with his estranged daughter years later, who also has no clue about his true identity. He is eventually charged with theft and practicing medicine without a license.

Antoni's court case garners significant attention as an uprising erupts across interwar Poland against folk doctors and quacks who would either mistreat patients or prevent them from seeking medical treatment.

During one such courtroom appearance, Antoni aka Prof. Rafal, is recognized by one of his colleagues, who until then believed that the surgeon was dead or lost. The colleague then openly declares,

"Ladies and gentlemen, your honor, this is Professor Rafał Wilczur."

Forgotten Love or Znachar is a heart-rending story that speaks volumes about second chances and the power of love and redemption. The film also explores the idea that what's meant to be will always be regardless of the countless obstacles that come in the path. Rafal and his daughter ultimately reunite after being away from each other for years.

The official synopsis, as per IMDb, says:

"Professor Wilczur, from whom his wife and beloved daughter left, is looking for oblivion in alcohol. Severely wounded in the head during a fight in a suburban tavern, he loses his memory."

Besides Leszek Lichota and Maria Kowalska, the remaining cast members include Ignacy Liss, Anna Szymańczyk, Mirosław Haniszewski, Mikołaj Grabowski, Izabela Kuna, Paweł Tomaszewski, Małgorzata Mikołajczak, and Łukasz Szczepanowski.

Forgotten Love will be available to stream on Netflix this September 27 onwards.