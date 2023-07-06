Netflix's Survival of the Thickest cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new comedy series, Survival of the Thickest, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The show focuses on an African-American stylist who's just broken up with her partner and decides to rebuild her life. However, she has to face a number of new struggles and challenges.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, per Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is inspired by Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.''

The series features Michelle Buteau in the lead role, along with several others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez Witzel.

Netflix's Survival of the Thickest cast list: Michelle Buteau and others to feature in new comedy series

1) Michelle Buteau as Mavus Beaumont

Michelle Buteau essays the lead role of Mavis Beaumont in Netflix's Survival of the Thickest. Mavis is an aspiring stylist who's going through a tough time in her personal life following her break-up. The show depicts the numerous struggles she faces as she looks to accomplish her dreams.

Mavis Beaumont is the protagonist of the story, and it's her journey that forms the crux of the plot. Michelle Buteau looks quite impressive in the series' trailer, promising to deliver a hilarious and nuanced performance in the lead role. Her other memorable acting credits include Clerks III, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, and Tales of the City, to name a few.

2) Tone Bell as Khalil

Actor Tone Bell plays the role of Khalil in the new comedy series. Khalil is Mavis' best friend who helps her get through various difficult situations in life. He tries to help her move on from her recent break-up. It'll be interesting to see how their equation evolves over the course of the series.

Tone Bell looks quite impressive in the show's trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the series. Bell has previously starred in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, American Soul, and many more.

3) Tasha Smith as Marley

Tasha Smith portrays the character of Marley in Survival of the Thickest. Marley is another close friend of Mavis' who supports her with everything that she does in life. She has a high-paying finance job and is known for her fearless nature.

Tasha Smith is known for her appearances in numerous other films and TV shows like Empire, Why Did I Get Married?, Power, and Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse, among many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the show also features several others in significant supporting/minor roles:

Liza Treyger as Jade

Anissa Felix as India

Taylor Selé as Jaque

Sarah Cooper as Sydney

Don't miss Survival of the Thickest on Netflix on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes