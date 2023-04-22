Awkwafina is Nora from Queens season 3 on Comedy Central: Release date, air time, trailer, plot, and more details revealed

The boisterous and utterly charming Awkwafina is Nora from Queens is gearing up for its triumphant return with season 3 on April 26, 2023, at 10:03 pm ET, exclusively on Comedy Central. Centered around Nora Lum (Awkwafina) and her quirky family, this semi-autobiographical series has won fans over with its witty humor, heartfelt moments, and relatable content about young-adult life in Queens.

Featuring an impressive lineup of guest stars, engaging plot twists, and a captivating new trailer teasing the Lum family's antics, season 3 promises a memorable ride filled with laughter and surprises.

Viewers can prepare for a thrilling and hilarious adventure as Awkwafina is Nora from Queens returns to enchant and entertain.

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens season 3 trailer unveils more drama and fun

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens has charmed viewers with its honest portrayal of a young woman navigating life in the bustling borough of Queens, New York. The show is a semi-autobiographical take on Awkwafina's experience, adding authenticity to the laugh-out-loud humor.

The new season starts with Nora Lum (Awkwafina) continuing her search for meaning and success, juggling multiple jobs and engaging in some outlandish escapades. Her family is also experiencing some significant changes, with Wally (BD Wong) contemplating marriage, Edmond (Bowen Yang) exploring his Icelandic heritage, and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) grappling with the anxieties of getting older.

The recently released trailer teases a whirlwind of shenanigans, including animated hallucinations, reality competition shows, and an unfortunate hair-dye job for Edmond. Speaking about the same with Harpers Bazaar, Awkwafina said:

"This season is a wild ride with incredible guest stars and some trippy explorations."

With a blend of chaotic moments and heartwarming family scenes, this season is poised to be an emotional rollercoaster for both the characters and the audience.

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens season 3: Star-studded guest appearances to watch out for

In addition to the core cast, a host of talented actors will join Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, in various guest roles. Notable names include Jennifer Esposito, Michael Bolton, Ross Butler, Ronny Chieng, Lea DeLaria, Janeane Garofalo, Gina Gershon, Ken Jeong, Frankie Muniz, Jai Rodriguez, and Greta Titelman, adding even more star power to the already-stellar ensemble.

Season 3 also marks a milestone for Awkwafina as she makes her directorial debut. She'll join Bill Benz, Jordan Kim, and Laura Murphy to bring her unique vision to the screen. With the creative team and cast firing on all cylinders, this season will be memorable.

As the show delves into themes of identity and success, viewers can expect a mix of laugh-out-loud moments and heartfelt revelations. With the Lum family's endearing antics and relatable struggles at the center of the narrative, it's impossible not to become invested in their journey.

So, mark your calendars for April 26 and prepare for a wild ride with Awkwafina and her quirky crew in the third season of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens on Comedy Central.

