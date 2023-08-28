What did Darin Harris do? Charges explored as videogame Starfield leaker arrested for theft

On Thursday, March 24, 29-year-old Darin Harris was arrested for allegedly selling stolen copies of Starfield, an upcoming open world roleplaying game developed by Bethesda. Harris, who is said to have obtained the game illegaly, is also accused of leaking gameplay footage on his website. At the time of his arrest, authorities claimed that they also found the suspect in possession of marijuana.

According to Recent Booking, Darin Harris has been charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), theft of property $1000 or less, and theft of property between $2500 and $10000.

"Pretty swell, good moves": Darin Harris also allegedly reviewed the stolen game

As reported by Insider Gaming, prior to his arrest, Darin Harris was reportedly operating various social media channels which were connected to the alleged thefts. He reportedly also posted Starfield footage on his YouTube channel. On his profile on the Japanese e-commere site Mercari, he was advertising various bundles and pieces of merchandise, many of which were related to video games.

On August 23, Darin Harris posted an online video in which he reviewed Starfield. In the footage, the man identified as Harris made no effort to hide his face. In the footage, Harris could be heard saying:

“I ain’t mad, I know what happens. That game’s smooth. For all the gamers out there who want a different kind of game, that’s definitely something to get. It takes time, you have to read it, you can’t just jump into it, you’ll be jumping around like I was for a minute."

He continued:

“Todd, no offence man, that’s a good game. Perfect timing, about leaving the earth and all that, it’s good stuff. Pretty swell, good moves. They were saying I play like a beginner because I’m not a game expert, I was just trying something out. That’s a good game, y’all don’t want to miss it. Starfield for real.”

The Video Game Chronicles reported that Harris is accused of selling various Starfield related products. The suspect reportedly sold several different copies of the unreleased game, including a special $300 constellation addition.

While officials have not yet confirmed how Darin Harris is said to have come into possession of the game, one theory was posited by Dexerto. As per the site, Wcctech speculated that Harris may have stolen copies of Starfield from a warehouse where he worked.

Insider Gaming stated that due to the anticipated release of Starfield, several netizens have been closely following the allegations against Harris. People also questioned the audacious nature of Harris' actions, as he not only appeared to openly display his face, but also chose to advertise the Mercari profile where he was supposedly selling the stolen goods.

The case against Harris currently remains under police investigation.