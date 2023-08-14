What did AOC say about robberies in viral video? Resurfaced clip sparks hilarious reactions online 

A video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known by her initials, AOC, defending the rise in crime in New York City is going viral after three years. After the video, which dates back to July 2020, made its way to social media this year, many have been mocking AOC for her thoughts on how people are “stealing bread to feed their children.”

The US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s short clip of 14 seconds received more than 1.5 million views in just a few hours. In the clip, AOC is heard saying:

“They are put in a position where they feel like they need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night.”

She also talked about the economic recession and blamed the “level of economic desperation” for the rising crime rate.

“Do we think this has to do with the fact that there’s record unemployment in the United States right now? The fact that people are at a level of economic desperation that we have not seen since the Great Recession?” she said.

In 2020, crime and theft suddenly increased in New York. At the time, police data showed a spike of 130 percent in just one year. This alarmed the masses, and AOC’s statement ignited social media users back then too. As it made rounds on the internet again, it sparked even more hilarious reactions.

“They eating makeup and cigarettes??”: Social media users mock AOC after her resurfaced video goes viral

As AOC’s video went viral after an X (formerly Twitter) account, @EndWokeness, shared it on the platform, netizens had hilarious responses. Here are some of the comments:

The viral resurfaced video also garnered a lot of concerned reactions from social media users. Many slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as they felt she was covering up for thieves and criminals.