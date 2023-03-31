What happened to BTB Savage? Video of rapper killed in Houston goes viral days after he shared robbery crime scene photo 

Amateaur rapper BTB Savage was killed in River Oaks, Houston on Thursday evening. His death comes just a day after he bragged about killing his enemy, according to social media. A video that captured the crime scene of the rapper has since gone viral online. In the short clip, a dead body believed to be that of the rapper can be seen on the floor. Despite the matter at hand being a delicate situation, netizens have simply expressed shock and created insensitive memes online.

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic media pertaining to death. Reader's discretion is advised.

For those unversed, BTB Savage is a Cleveland-native. Since being in school, he dreamed of being a rapper. Due to his financial circumstances, he ended up enlisting in the military. Following his release, he took his interest in music seriously and worked hard to release his own album. His first song, Marilyn Manson, produced by DUVIN x chino featured Veeze. Since then, he started to release popular tapes including Scam Party, Break The Bank and the latest MoneyBlood amongst others.

Hours before getting killed, BTB Savage took to social media to show off his wristwatch. He stood near a kitchenette that was smeared with dry blood. The musician was also seen wearing an arm cast. It has been reported that there was blood in the residence due to a robbery. The picture was uploaded on Twitter, where he wrote- “TOO MUCH MOTION.”

At the time of writing this article, law enforcement had not confirmed as to whether the image with the dry blood was connected to BTB Savage’s eventual death.

BTB Savage found dead hours after posing in bloody kitchenette

Recently a video on Twitter that claimed that a body lying on the ground was BTB Savage has gone viral on social media. In the short clip, viewers can see a white Mercedes Benz parked on the side of the road. The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes as well. A police car and officers were seen in the video as well. One could also see a body lying covered on the ground.

Many claim that the musician was murdered during a gun attack. Swisherpost claimed that a Subaru pulled next to the musician’s vehicle and two unidentified gunmen began firing at the rapper and his vehicle.

Law enforcement had not released any information pertaining to the shooting at the time of writing this article.

Netizens were left petrified by the occurrence. Many could not believe that the rapper was dead just hours after hinting about someone else’s death. A few reactions to his passing read:

4ajۗۗۗiz🏺 @penisfartcvm @btb_savage The 12 armed men arriving at your location at 6:04 pm: @btb_savage The 12 armed men arriving at your location at 6:04 pm: https://t.co/tCrVxbMMzC

AUX @TokyoAux @btb_savage Seeing people last tweets be crazy. Bro was literally just laughing a few moments ago. Life short as hell @btb_savage Seeing people last tweets be crazy. Bro was literally just laughing a few moments ago. Life short as hell https://t.co/gfBGq6g6XF

Tec @TecccKK @btb_savage And now you with God, you gotta answer to him now @btb_savage And now you with God, you gotta answer to him now https://t.co/hgOPytrt1j

Phantom @The_BlackBaronn @btb_savage Him when he wakes up and sees the dude he killed in hell @btb_savage Him when he wakes up and sees the dude he killed in hell https://t.co/dS7THnrbOJ

BTB Savage opens up about altercation with girlfriend’s robbers

Prior to his death, the rapper sat down for an interview with DJ Vlad. In the same, he explained that while spending time with his girlfriend and his child, robbers broke into the residence. In the midst of a violent battle over firearms, his girlfriend reportedly shot and killed at least one of the suspects.

Exact details about the incident were not released to the public.

At the time of writing this article, no official statements from the singer's team had made it online. Fans now await information as to who was behind the shooting.

Poll : 0 votes