Who is Yung Hashtag? Tributes pour in as TikTok singer allegedly dies in shooting

Yung Hashtag, a young American rapper from TikTok, was allegedly shot to death on Sunday, January 15. Several videos have surfaced online confirming his demise. His fans and supporters have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the artist as they mourn his untimely passing.

On Sunday, a TikTok user, @jokerswild714 posted about six videos, sharing the news of Yung’s death. They addressed the rapper as Mikey and revealed that he was killed by a person with a gun. Referring to the rising gun violence in the United States, the user urged young people to put their guns down.

The user claimed that they helped raise Yung and described the late rapper as a straight-A student who was well-mannered and lovable.

However, @jokerswild714 shared that a person with a gun probably came at Mikey, but the rapper stood his ground and fought the person, even though he had no weapon. However, this person's uncle did not like that his nephew got beaten up, so in return, he shot and killed Yung Hashtag. It is important to note that this information has not been confirmed by officials, who are yet to disclose details about the incident.

Yung went viral for a TikTok video posted in March 2021 where he parodied the kids' rhyme If You're Happy And You Know It (Clap Your Hands), and sang, If U Gangsta & u know it show yo STICK instead.

Disclaimer: The following videos contain abusive language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Referring to this video, @jokerswild714 said that it doesn't matter how Yung appeared in his TikTok videos, he was a "sweet kid" and did not carry guns with him.

Yung Hashtag's fans can't quite believe the rapper has passed away

As news of Yung's death was shared online, his fans were left in total shock. User @sinful_casanova2.0 shared a video expressing his devastation over the news.

He said that Yung was a very positive person and was always mirthful. The user then said with a somber expression how Yung made everyone's day brighter and is now no more. The individual further shared how the reality of the news has been hitting him with every passing moment. He remembered Yung Hashtag as someone he looked up to.

Many of Yung's supporters flocked to the comments of his recent videos to share their prayers for his family and extend their support.

Fans are disheartened by the news of the rapper's death (Image via Instagram)

Yung Hashtag released his last music video a day before his death

Yung Hashtag, aka Michael Burns (as addressed by @jokerswild714), was born on August 17, 1995. He was 27 years old at the time of his death. Yung was from Los Angeles and started his YouTube channel, ‘Yung Hashtag Mike B Official’ in June 2017.

Yung shared his music videos on this channel and was hailed for his work. His most popular songs include Empty, Realest, Traumatized, Go Hard, and No Worries. Yung shared his new music video Double Cup just a day before his death.

The rapper garnered about 2.9K subscribers on YouTube and over 500K followers on TikTok. He also had an Instagram page, where although he had only three posts, about 16K people followed him on the platform.

