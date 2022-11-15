“I could feel that she is person who is always bright and pure”: Summer Strike stars share heartwarming praises for each other and excitement for show

Summer Strike stars Seolhyun and Im Siwan are all praises for each other and inarguably more excited for the show than anyone else.

When asked about his co-star, the Run On star revealed to Soompi that he had a good impression of Seolhyun even before they started working together. This positive opinion was only confirmed and improved after he met and worked with her. He said:

“Even before filming, I had a very good impression of her as many of my acting peers and producers who worked with Seolhyun in the past praised her a lot. In fact, when we started to work together, I could feel that she is person who is always bright and pure.”

Summer Strike, a feel-good romance drama adapted from the same-named webtoon, tells the story of Lee Yeo Reum (Seolhyun), who makes the conscious decision to leave her hectic lifestyle in the big city and relocate to a quiet town to do nothing.

“I always looked forward to going on set.”: Seolhyun spills on her experience with Summer Strike and Im Siwon

rishi 🌱 @wheezesrishita the trailer for summer strike looks so good the trailer for summer strike looks so good 😭💖 https://t.co/NXvfhu9emM

Stars of ENA’s upcoming romantic comedy K-drama Summer Strike recently shared their experience of shooting the drama. The Gangnam Blue actress revealed that she always looked forward to working on set because of the positive atmosphere fostered by the entire crew. Speaking to Soompi, she said:

“The atmosphere on set was so great that I always looked forward to going on set. It was a filming site where I could feel the love of all the fellow actors and staff members,”

Seolhyun also shed light on working with Im Si-wan. According to her, Siwan was the most-suited person to play the role of Ahn Dae-bum. She added:

“I was so excited to hear about the casting of Im Siwan. I felt that he would take on the role of Ahn Dae Bum very well. While filming, he was very considerate of me, made me feel comfortable, and gave me a lot of unique and creative ideas, making each and every scene enjoyable.”

🎬 @serene1219 summer strike has it all from the emotional breakdown to showing yeoreum healing process, her encounter with daebeom & everyone there…so ready for it summer strike has it all from the emotional breakdown to showing yeoreum healing process, her encounter with daebeom & everyone there…so ready for it https://t.co/L7vdX2GJ0E

Ahn Dae-bum, played by Im Siwan, lives in Angok, a small fishing village. He works as a librarian there, and his life is riddled with mysteries.

Lee Yeo-reum, played by Seolhyun, is promoted to a full-time position at the company where she has been working part-time for the past five years. She eventually decides to strike against her own life, quits her job, and moves to Angok with only one backpack, living in an empty billiards room.

Summer Strike will premier on November 21 at 9:20 pm KST on ENA.

Poll : 0 votes