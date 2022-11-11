“She received everyone’s love for the entire time we were filming”: Summer Strikes Director dishes on working with Seolhyun and Im Si-wan

The director of Summer Strike, Lee Yoon Jung, discussed her wonderful experience working with the popular singer Seolhyun and Run On’s star, Im Si-wan, better known mononymously as Siwan.

Praising Seolhyun for her active participation in the shoot and warm conduct towards the crew members, Lee Yoon-jung said,

“When I first met Seolhyun, I thought that she would do really well in this role. It turned out to be true when we worked together. Seolhyun showed lots of interest and affection toward her co-stars, staff, and even dogs. She received everyone’s love for the entire time we were filming.”

Summer Strike, a feel-good romance K-drama adapted from a well-known webtoon of the same name, tells the story of people who make the conscious decision to leave their hectic lifestyles in the big city and relocate to a quiet town in order to do nothing, where they are eventually able to discover who they are as individuals.

Summer Strike's director was inspired by the uncertainty and carefree attitude of youths

The iconic director Lee Yoon-jung, acclaimed for several internationally acclaimed shows such as Coffee Prince and Cheese in the Trap, has revealed the inspiration behind her new show, Summer Strikes.

Lee said that the uncertainty and carefree attitude that comes with youth inspired the creation of the show. She said that she has depicted the confidence with which people make decisions when they are young in the characters of the show.

“I like the incompleteness of youths who are anxious, shaky, and full of uncontrollable energy. The characters in this project are similar to that. It may seem like a losing choice on the outside, but perhaps the choice of ‘I don’t want to do anything' may be the most aggressive one. Lee Yeo Reum’s attempt to live her life while putting herself at the center made me think a lot.”

Seoulhyun plays the character of protagonist Lee Yeo-Reum, who loses her mother and boyfriend in a short span of time. In this abyss of life, Lee Yeo-reum realizes how drastically her life has changed and decides to do nothing. She gives up her career and settles in a country town, where she finds everything foreign and unsettling.

She makes friends among the locals, especially librarian An Dae-beom (Im Si-Wan). Dae-beom is an introverted person who stutters when he does speak. His relationship with Lee Yeo-Reum brings him comfort and happiness. It is at this time that Lee Yeo-Reum comes to terms with her own identity.

Speaking about Si-won, the director of Triple said,

“Im Si-won even came down to live in Gurye. He is a passionate person who does his best in everything. He is an actor who cares about not only his own role but the entire project with affection.”

Summer Strike is scheduled for release on November 21.

