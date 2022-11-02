"This is exactly why Netflix is losing subscribers": Netizens furious as Netflix cancels Fate: The Winx Saga after 2 seasons

As per Variety, Netflix canceled the popular teen drama series, Fate: The Winx Saga after two seasons. Earlier, Brian Young, the showrunner, shared a post on Instagram announcing that the streaming giant will not proceed with a third installment of the show.

In the post, Young described the decision as ''tough'' and expressed gratitude to the cast, crew, and fans. He concluded the post on an optimistic note, saying,

''Hopefully, we'll see each other again in the future! So much love. - Brian.''

Ever since the news was confirmed, fans on Twitter have been expressing their disappointment and anger, with many slamming the streaming giant. One user said that ''this is exactly why Netflix is losing subscribers.''

Netizens vow to cancel their subscriptions after Fate: The Winx Saga is discontinued after two seasons

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Netflix's Fate: The Winx Saga cancelation. Many seemed heartbroken and angry over the announcement. Some viewers criticized Netflix and said they would cancel their subscriptions.

Others praised the show and mentioned that it ''deserved better.'' Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

The series premiered on Netflix in January 2021 and received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics. However, with time, the show garnered a strong fan following. The show's second season received better reviews, further increasing its popularity. Throughout its run, the show has been among Netflix's most-watched series.

A quick look at Fate: The Winx Saga plot and cast

Fate: The Winx Saga is a fantasy teen drama that centers around the lives of five fairies who deal with their mysterious magical powers while tackling several challenges and struggles that life throws at them. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.''

The show is based on Nickelodeon's popular animated series, Winx Club. It is noted for its stunning setting, magical storyline, and impressive performances by the actors. The series features Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, and Elisha Applebaum in crucial roles.

Cowen plays the role of the protagonist named, Bloom. Her performance is one of the biggest highlights of the show. Apart from Fate: The Winx Saga, Abigail Cowen is best known for her performance as Dorcas in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Her other film and TV acting credits include The Fosters, The Power Couple, and Redeeming Love, to name a few.

The supporting cast members include Danny Griffin as Sky, Freddie Thorp as Riven, Sadie Soverall as Beatrix, Robert James-Collier as Saul Silva, and Ken Duken as Andreas of Eraklyon, among many others. The series is helmed by Iginio Straffi, best known for the show Club 57.

The two seasons of Fate: The Winx Saga are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

