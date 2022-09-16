Who is Abigail Cowen? Meet the actor who plays Bloom in Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2

Abigail Cowen plays the lead role of Bloom Peters in Fate: The Winx Saga. She is a well-known actress from Florida who's appeared in quite a few popular films and shows over the years.

Cowen received mostly positive reviews for her performance in the first season of Fate: The Winx Saga. In the trailer for the second season, she looks in fine form, promising to deliver another memorable performance.

Read on to learn more details about Abigail Cowen.

Abigail Cowen's early life, film and TV projects, role in Fate: The Winx Saga, and more details

Abigail Cowen was born on March 18, 1998, to Andrew and Leslie LeMasters Cowen in Gainesville, Florida. She was raised on a farm alongside her brother Dawson. Cowen was interested in acting at a very young age. She went to Oveido High School in Florida. Apart from acting, she was also interested in sports and used to be an athlete in track and field during her high school days.

Abigail Cowen later went on to study public relations at the University of Florida. Following this, she decided to move to Los Angeles, looking for opportunities as an actress. In her late teens, she landed the role of Brooklyn in Fox's popular medical comedy series, Red Band Society. That is when her career in the entertainment industry took off.

Cowen later went on to play notable roles in popular shows like Stranger Things, Wisdom of the Crowd, and Fosters. She garnered mainstream popularity as Dorcas Night in Netflix's critically acclaimed horror series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She received high praise from viewers and critics for her performance in the show.

Abigail Cowen currently stars in the lead role as Bloom Peters in Fate: The Winx Saga. Bloom plays a fire fairy who's 16 years old. Bloom is known for her introverted nature. She's also quite short-tempered and displays fierce stubbornness. Bloom's evolution is one of the show's most prominent character arcs.

Apart from Fate: The Winx Saga, Cowen recently starred in D.J. Caruso's romantic drama, Redeeming Love, wherein she plays the lead role of Angel.

More details about Fate: The Winx: Saga season 2 trailer, plot, and cast

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga on August 23, 2022. It offered a glimpse of the show's fantastical world replete, with fascinating characters. The trailer has a mysteriously dark and adventurous tone that fans of the series will be familiar with. The actors, especially Abigail Cowen, look quite impressive in the trailer.

Overall, fans can look forward to another entertaining and thrilling season that lives up to the popularity of the series. Netflix added a short description of the second season on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''Alfea's students must protect Solaria from powerful enemies who may already be within the school, while Bloom struggles to control her powers.''

Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Eliot Salt as Terra Harvey, and Precious Mustapha as Aisha are also part of the cast alongside Abigail Cowen. They star in significant supporting roles, among many others.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

