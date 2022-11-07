Who was Tame One? Tributes pour in as Artifacts rapper dies aged 52

Popular rapper Tame One passed away on November 5, 2022, aged 52. The news of the rapper's death was confirmed by hip-hop star Rah Digga on Instagram. In the post, Digga noted that the rapper was a "Jersey legend," and used #LegendsNeverDie.

According to several sources, Tame's mother, Darlene Brown Harris, also made a Facebook post about the death of her son. Although Harris made a reference to One's cause of death, the exact cause is yet to be revealed.

Dante Ross @DanteRoss Rest East Tame One of the mighty Artifacts crew...Had the pleasure of working with him many moons ago. MY deepest of condolences to his closest friends and family Rest East Tame One of the mighty Artifacts crew...Had the pleasure of working with him many moons ago. MY deepest of condolences to his closest friends and family🙏

Ruben || Check the Rhyme @checktherhyme1_ RIP MC & graffiti artist Tame One of The Artifacts 🕊



The group dropped their latest album, No Expiration Date, just three months ago. RIP MC & graffiti artist Tame One of The Artifacts 🕊The group dropped their latest album, No Expiration Date, just three months ago. https://t.co/Em3mQqNlqY

Tame One was a famous star in the hip-hop community

Born on March 20, 1970, Tame One was a supporter of graffiti art and a graffiti writer. He was initially a member of the rap group Artifacts during the early 90s.

Tame One and El Da Sensei gained recognition for their graffiti-honoring debut, Between a Rock and a Hard Place, in 1994. They then released an album, That's Them, in 1997. Following their split in the late 90s, Tame did not release any albums or singles for a few years.

Tame One became popular for his albums and singles (Image via docbLAdez/Twitter)

He worked with the Boom Skwad crew and released 12 songs independently. He collaborated with former Rawkus Records signees the High & Mighty in late 2001 and joined the Eastern Conference Records.

The rapper, who is also known as Tamer Drizzle, eventually became a popular name in the New York rap industry. He has also collaborated with Eastern Conference artists and the Definitive Jux camp.

Tame One, who was born as Rahem Brown, joined the underground supergroup, the Weatherman, formed by Cage and El-P in 2002. He then released his first album followed by an EC, When Rappers Attack. His next two albums – O.G. Bobby Johnson and Slow Suicide Stimulus, were released in 2005 and 2006.

He released a music video for his song Anxiety Attacks in July 2009. He was then introduced to Staten Island rapper Dro Pesci and producer Nick Jackelson, and they recorded an album, The Revolution, which has not been released yet.

His next project was an EP, Hell or High Water, released on slangcorp.com. The EP was produced by DJ Junkwaffel. He then worked on a reunion Artifacts album along with El Da Sensei and DJKaos 1200 and promoted a Boom Skwad Recordings solo mix CD, titled Skwadzilla.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Tame One became a famous name in the music industry in recent years for his hit singles and albums. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

DJ Big Jacks @BigJacks I loved this Artifacts joint so much back in the day. Still do now. Absolute hip hop classic.

RIP Tame One I loved this Artifacts joint so much back in the day. Still do now. Absolute hip hop classic. RIP Tame One https://t.co/IaUindKrsQ

2 @yehme2 RIP TAME ONE… this is easily one of the best verses of all time. RIP TAME ONE… this is easily one of the best verses of all time. https://t.co/93KqRqjrLI

Old Head Energy @Cheamane RIP to Tame One of the Artifacts who reportedly has passed away. RIP to Tame One of the Artifacts who reportedly has passed away. https://t.co/FoKFbuIocl

Jerry Parsons21225 @jerry_parsons RIP Tame One. The music will live on. RIP Tame One. The music will live on. https://t.co/KGfZCSOPRc

Tame never disclosed anything about his personal life. All that was known was that he was rapper Redman's cousin. Redman, who is also known as Reginald Noble is a famous rapper, DR, record producer, and actor.

